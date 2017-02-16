Renewable Energy Off-Grid Market 2017: 10 Year Forecasts to 2027 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
This unique report reflects the new reality that energy harvesting - creation of off-grid electricity where it is needed, using ambient energy - is now widely deployable up to 100kW and beyond. This is resulting in dramatic new capabilities such as the rapidly growing number of land, water and air vehicles that operate entirely on sunshine and electricity becoming affordable and feasible in remote parts of Africa.
It will result in the electric vehicle that has longer range than the vehicles it replaces. It makes autonomous vehicles more feasible and shipping much more efficient. Only a global up-to-date view makes sense in this fast-moving subject embracing Google airborne wind energy (AWE), Facebook solar robot aircraft, Siemens small wind turbines and regenerative braking. There are already autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and navigation buoys that combine solar and wave power.
Energy harvesting is now a booming business at the level of 10 watts to 100 kilowatts and beyond, off-grid. That includes making a vehicle, boat or plane more efficient such as energy harvesting shock absorbers and high speed flywheels, reversing alternators and motors for instance on the propeller of a boat under sail or moored in a tidestream and regeneratively soaring aircraft and braking cars and forklifts. Similar technology now harvests the energy of a swinging construction vehicle, dropping elevator and so on and soon the heat of engines will be harvested in kilowatts and off-grid wave power will become commonplace.
High power energy harvesting also embraces off-grid creation of electricity that will be used generally such as that harnessing photovoltaics, small wind turbines and what enhances or replaces them such as the new airborne wind energy (AWE).
This is underwritten by both strong demand for today's forms of high power EH and a recent flood of important new inventions that increase the power capability and versatility of many of the basic technologies of energy harvesting. It all reads onto the megatrends of this century - reducing global warming and local air, water and noise pollution, relieving poverty and conserving resources.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary And Conclusions
2. Introduction
3. Electrodynamic Harvesting
4. Photovoltaic Harvesting
5. Thermoelectric Harvesting
6. Geothermal And Other
7. Multi-Mode Energy Harvesting
8. Examples Of Interviews And Eh Research
Profiles From Some Airborne Wind Energy Companies Research Reports And Consulting
