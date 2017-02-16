Global Wireless Charging Market 2017-2027: Detailed Market and Technical Analysis With Many New Infograms, Conference Slides, Roadmaps and Ten Year Forecasts - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This unique commercially oriented report has 180+ pages packed with detailed market and technical analysis with many new infograms, conference slides, roadmaps and ten year forecasts 2017-2027. The Executive Summary and Conclusions is insightful, detailed yet easily assimilated.

An introduction gives an overview of the background and technologies with a frank assessment of why most manufacturers and analysts have been over-optimistic about the use, though not always the deployment of these systems in the past and the significance for the future of new capabilities such as long range phone charging. Other chapters embrace the different applications, technologies and roadmaps.

The report primarily discusses mobile phone and electric cars charging but showing how much the same arguments apply to many electrical and electronic goods, particularly mobile ones. Most analysts forecasting sales of contactless charging systems for phones and pure electric cars have over-estimated both over the last 15 years. In response to customer demands, may other aspects were being fixed first. People wanted better features and more of them with their phones, larger screens and so on.

The report is extremely comprehensive. It looks at the activities of many developers and manufacturers and their potential customers and users. The enthusiasm of suppliers shown in new interviews is tempered by twenty years of experience for the analyst and new opinion from key companies such as Ford assessing the technology in 2017. Having recently researched reports on Fuel cell vehicles, energy independent electric vehicles, better batteries, better energy harvesting phones and robot chargers render wireless charging unnecessary.

The report reveals how mobile phone users do not want contactless charging as such but rather they need ubiquitous charging without carrying a charger around or better still, no loss of use through lack of charge. It contrasts electric vehicles where the act of plugging in public places can he a physical strain, dirty and dangerous but the environment is more challenging with roads being dug up, animals getting irradiated and ground clearance varying greatly and obscuration a problem.

