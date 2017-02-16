Global Markets for Transformers - Segmentation By Type of Electric Transformer, Region & Power Rating - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for electrical transformers will grow from 515,788 units in 2016 to 738,373 units by 2021 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% for the period of 2016-2021.

This report has a broad scope and covers many types of transformers used globally. The market for transformers is broken down by type of electric transformer, region and power rating. The report provides revenue forecasts from 2016 to 2021 for each major type of transformer, power rating and regional market.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for transformers. It explains the major market drivers of the global transformer industry, the current trends within the industry, major industry challenges and the regional dynamics of the market. The report concludes with a special focus on the supplier landscape. It includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global transformer industry and discusses the market share of these players by region. Estimated values provided are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

This report provides:

An overview of the global markets for transformers.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Information on transformers regarding their different types and technologies employed, as well as information on the manufacturing process for transformers.

Assessments of the regulatory standards in the U.S. and European Union considering the continuous pressures of increasing energy costs.

Analysis of key trends as well as challenges the market for transformers faces.

A look at the supplier landscape as well as profiles of major players in the field.



Report Structure:

1: Introduction



2: Summary



3: Overview



4: Global Market Forecast For Electrical Transformers



5: Market Drivers Of Electrical Transformers



6: Supplier Landscape And Company Profiles

Companies Profiled



ABB Ltd.

API Delevan Inc.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Brush Group

Crompton Greaves

Datronix Holdings Ltd.

Efacec Capital

ERMCO

Excel Electronics Industries

Federal Transformers Co. Llc

First Philippine Electric Corp.

General Electric

Others



