

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Congressman Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., was narrowly confirmed by the Senate as President Donald Trump's budget director on Thursday.



The Senate voted 51 to 49 in favor of Mulvaney's nomination as Director of the Office of Management and Budget.



The close vote came down largely along party lines, although Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., broke with Republicans to vote against Mulvaney.



McCain revealed his intention to vote against Mulvaney's confirmation in a speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday.



Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, McCain expressed concerns about Mulvaney's views on defense spending.



'Congressman Mulvaney's beliefs, as revealed by his poor record on defense spending, are fundamentally at odds with President Trump's commitment to rebuild our military,' McCain said.



He added, 'And this record cannot be ignored in light of the significant authority exercised by the Director of OMB over the federal budget.'



Senators Thad Cochran, R-Miss., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, had also previously expressed uncertainty about Mulvaney's nomination, raising questions about whether he would be confirmed.



However, Cochran and Collins both eventually decided to support Mulvaney, giving Trump another narrow victory in the Senate.



