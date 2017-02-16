Strategy Analytics: Sales of IoT Cellular Modules to Exceed 190 million in 2025

5G to Dominate IoT Cellular Module Sales by 2024

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest research from Strategy Analytics, IoT Cellular Device Saleswill reflect a transition in the dominant air interface from 4G to 5G through 2025, as published by Strategy Analytics IoT Strategies service.

Strategy Analytics expects sales of 4G IoT modules to peak within two years, where sales of 5G modules will commence in 2019, reaching an inflection point in 2024 as they outsell 4G modules. The Automotive vertical market will remain the single largest consumer of IoT cellular modules across the forecast period, but will significantly increase its market share position by 2025.

Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Enterprise and IoT Research at Strategy Analytics, said "While massive machine type communications will not be in the first release of the 5G standard, critical IoT components of the standard - such as ultra-low latency and high reliability - will be standardized in the first release and completed by 2018."

Matt Wilkins, Senior Analyst IoT Research at Strategy Analytics added, "The transition in dominant air interfaces in IoT is part of the ebb and flow of technology in IoT, from 3G dominance, to 4G and on to 5G. The benefits of 5G, such as low latency and long modem battery life, open up possibilities for IoT cellular devices, enabling use cases such as remote surgery providing the surgeon with the sense of touch as well as real-time video in Healthcare."

The full report, IoT Cellular Device Annual Sales by Air Interface, Region by Industry Vertical, is published by the Strategy Analytics IoT Strategies (IoT) service, details of which can be found here:

https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/enterprise/iot/about-iot#.WKQy700aceM

