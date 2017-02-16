According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automotive exhaust gas sensors marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216005756/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive exhaust gas sensors market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Sensors Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global automotive exhaust gas sensors market size to reach USD 42.88 billion by 2021. APAC will lead the market, generating highest revenue and maximum incremental growth through the forecast period.

China, Japan, India, and South Korea are the key countries from APAC in the automotive exhaust gas sensors market. Increasing industrialization and quick development of infrastructure are attracting more automotive manufacturers to the region, thereby driving the growth of the segment.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56517

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on sensor type, the report categorizes automotive exhaust gas sensors into the following segments:

NOx sensors

O 2 sensors

sensors MAP-MAF sensors

Differential pressure sensors

Temperature sensors

Particulate matter sensors

The top three revenue-generating sensor segments in the global automotive exhaust sensors market are discussed below:

NOx sensors

"The demand for NOx sensors is driven by the stringent emission standards that are mandated by governments across the world. Also, the shift in the focus of automotive manufacturers toward developing engines that significantly reduce fuel consumption is also driving the demand for NOx sensors," says Siddharth Jaiswal, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

NOx sensors play a major role in the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system by monitoring NOx emissions. This helps in the compliance of stringent emission norms in place to curb the greenhouse effect. Additionally, the average selling price (ASP) of these sensors is expected to decrease during the forecast period, which will increase the adoption of these sensors.

O 2 sensors

O 2 sensors have become a standard issue in almost all vehicles since their launch in 1976. With the introduction of on-board diagnostics, the number of O 2 sensors used in a single vehicle has increased, leading to increased adoption. Different kinds of O 2 sensors are used to monitor the air-fuel (A-F) mixture and the converter's operating efficiency. These sensors help in improving fuel economy, maintaining peak engine performance, reducing exhaust emissions, and minimizing the risk associated with catalytic converters in vehicles. The fall in their ASP will drive their adoption during the forecast period.

Manifold absolute pressure (MAP)- mass air flow (MAF) sensors

"The electronic control units in vehicles aids in the enhancement of engine operation and ensures effective exhaust gas treatment by precisely regulating the air-fuel ratio. Manifold absolute pressure and mass air flow sensors are extensively used in the electronic control units to aid the process," says Siddharth.

Both the sensors work by sending a signal to the electronic control unit (ECU), which is used to calculate the amount of air aspirated by the engine. The popularity of MAP-MAF sensors in putting a clear check on emissions, thereby driving for their increased adoption.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Robert Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

DENSO

Sensata Technologies

Browse Related Reports:

Global Exhaust Sensors Market 2016-2020

Global Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market in Commercial Vehicles 2016-2020

Global Temperature Sensor Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automotive componentswheels and tires, and powertrain. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216005756/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com