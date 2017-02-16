Ground Handling Software Market Worth 3.25 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Ground Handling Software Market by Application (Land, Terminal, Air), Software (Passenger Boarding & Departure Control, Baggage Management, Flight Information Display), Airport Class (A, B, C), Investment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to grow from USD 2.49 Billion in 2016 to USD 3.25 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2015 and the forecast period is from 2016 to 2022.

Factors such as increase in investments for the upgrade of airport infrastructure, rise in technological advancements, and increase in air passenger traffic and cargo shipments are expected to drive the growth of the ground handling and support software market.

Class C segment projected to account for the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on airport class, the Class C segment of the ground handling and support software market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region are involved in the construction of Class C airports to provide passengers with easy connectivity options.

Terminal side segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the terminal side segment of the ground handling and support software market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022. This growth is mainly attributed to the fact that major ground handling operational processes, such as flight information display, baggage management, and resource management, among others, takes place at the terminal side of the airport.

Ramp management segment projected to account for the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on software, the ramp management segment of the ground handling and support software market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ramp management software helps airport staff in faster arrangement of the ramp, to connect the aircraft at air side. This software works on real-time information and connects the aircraft with the terminal gate with a high level of accuracy, which decreases the boarding time of passengers.

Asia-Pacific ground handling and support software market projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The ground handling and support software market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in investments for the upgrade of airport infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, countries such as India and China are increasingly investing on the construction of new Class C airports. These investments are expected to boost the demand for ground handling and support software in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major players in the ground handling and support software market include Rockwell Collins, Inc. (U.S.), Sabre Corporation (U.S.), Amadeus IT Global SA (Spain), Damarel Systems International Ltd. (U.K.), and SITA (Switzerland).

