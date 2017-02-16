CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - WunderLand Group, talent acquisition experts in digital, marketing and creative, has been recognized by Inavero, earning the Best of Staffing ® Client and Talent Awards for the second consecutive year. Best of Staffing winners are proven industry leaders in service quality, based completely on the ratings given to them by the clients they have served and talent they have placed.

Fewer than 2% of all staffing agencies earned the Best of Staffing Award. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.6 times more likely to be completely satisfied and talent are 3.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. The winners of this award truly stand out for exceeding expectations.

"We are thrilled WunderLand has been recognized as a Best of Staffing company again this year," said Carrie Poulos, Vice President of WunderLand Group. "Being named to this list demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing excellent service to our clients and talent."

"Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I'm proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."

WunderLand Group is the destination for digital, marketing, and creative talent. They deliver on their promise to provide companies with in-demand, highly-qualified talent for contract and full-time positions. WunderLand Group invests time to understand their customers' business and resource challenges and connects them with exceptional talent in today's fast-paced digital, marketing, and creative landscape. The industry has verified WunderLand Group's reputation for loyalty and quality through numerous awards and recognitions, most recently the Best of Staffing ® Client Award and Talent Award. WunderLand Group services clients in Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Boston. For more information, visit www.wunderlandgroup.com.

