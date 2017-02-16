Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal automotive ventilated seats marketreport until 2017. This research report also lists three other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global automotive ventilated seats market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on vehicle type (SUVs and sedans) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global automotive ventilated seats market size is expected to cross 45 million units by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 7% through the forecast period. The increasing demand for comfort and convenience features in the automotive industry is the key driver responsible for the growth of the market," says Siddharth Jaiswal, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global automotive ventilated seat system market has the presence of a few established players who cater to the increasing number of customers who prefer in-vehicle security and convenience systems. Dominant automotive economies like Europe, North America, and Japan are witnessing the highest adoption rates as they give high importance to vehicle safety, comfort, and convenient systems in vehicles. Also, the automotive industry is governed by strict regulations and standards, which will further impact and influence the profitability of advanced automotive seat systems.

Top five vendors in the global automotive ventilated seats market

ebm-papst

ebm-papst manufactures electric motors and fans. The company leads in ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration technology that is cost- and energy-efficient. In the ventilated seat market, it designs and manufactures small fans for use in automotive ventilated seat systems. The fans can work efficiently even at temperatures as high as 40-degree Celsius.

Faurecia

Faurecia is a French company that deals in the development and manufacture of automobile seat parts, interior systems, and exhaust systems. The company has gained expertise in emission control technologies and vehicle interiors. The company generated annual sales of more than USD 21 billion in 2015.

Gentherm

Gentherm supplies a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. It engages in the automotive and industrial segment. As of December 2015, Gentherm had approximately 10,098 of employees in its offices across 12 countries in the world.

TOYOTA BOSHOKU

TOYOTA BOSHOKU is one of the leading automotive premium interior system suppliers. It also develops and produces interior components, filtration, and powertrain components. In the ventilated seat technology market, it develops and manufactures seat for different classes of vehicles such as Toyota Sienna, Lexus RX, and Cadillac SRX. The company's focus has been on improving the ride comfort through innovative ergonomic designs.

TS TECH

TS TECH is involved in the development and production of automotive seats and interior components. It also deals with the development and manufacturing of resin-based products for motorcycles, which include fenders and seat among others. In the ventilated seat market, it develops and produces seats for the automobiles, which mainly include front seat, mid seat, rear seat, and door trim.

