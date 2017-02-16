BELLEVUE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- CORTAC Group, a leading provider of business development, management consulting and technology services, announced today it has expanded its capabilities with the integration of a Chicago-based firm, MCSI. This agreement enables CORTAC to provide enterprise-class installation, implementation, integration and training services, in particular with Oracle's Primavera P6 Software, to a combined client roster that includes Fortune 500 companies in the defense, technology, manufacturing, retail, consumer, financial services, construction, energy, healthcare and airline industries.

"We have partnered with MCSI on several projects in the past, and were impressed with the company's solid reputation and expertise in its specializations," said CORTAC managing partner and co-founder Tom Eide. "By absorbing the company's talented staff and operations, we immediately boost CORTAC's national footprint with a Chicago-area presence and offer our existing client base more diverse service offerings, particularly in project management and training. We also gain a new service market in the energy industry, thanks to MCSI's successful track record."

As a result of this agreement, MCSI retains its original brand and becomes a new training-specific division of CORTAC. MCSI principal and founder, James 'Jimmy' Bratsakis, joins the CORTAC Group team as a vice president with full responsibility for CORTAC's program planning and controls (PP&C) team. This responsibility includes other projects across CORTAC, including work with its large technology clients in the Seattle market. Other MCSI employees are transitioning to CORTAC's PP&C organization, retaining the same roles and responsibilities held at MCSI.

"MCSI's excellent training programs and experience, combined with the benefits of a now deeper talent pool and exposure with CORTAC is a big win," said Bratsakis. "By combining our practices, we have a team that is free to spend more time with our clients, who are really the biggest beneficiaries since they now get a broader portfolio of services."

The new Chicago-area office is the first of several planned expansions for CORTAC Group in 2017. For more information, please visit www.cortacgroup.com.

About CORTAC Group

CORTAC Group is a leading provider of business development, management consulting, and technology services to the world's most innovative organizations in the defense, technology, manufacturing, energy, consumer and retail industries. With a team of 50+ professional consultants averaging more than 20 years of experience, CORTAC offers expertise in mergers/acquisitions, proposal development, project management, planning and controls, data center creation and the development of technology solutions for small to multi-billion dollar projects. The company is jointly headquartered in Los Angeles and Seattle. To learn more, please visit CORTACGroup.com.

Contact:

Reid Wegley

Voxus PR

(253) 444-5652

Email Contact



