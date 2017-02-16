Denver International Airport Wins Routes Americas Marketing Awards

LAS VEGAS, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Denver International Airport was announced as the overall winner of the Routes Americas 2017 Marketing Awards at a ceremony last night (15 February) in Las Vegas.

The annual World Routes Marketing Awards recognise excellence in airport and destination marketing. Airlines vote for the marketing services that support the successful launch of new routes or the development of existing ones, making them highly regarded in the aviation industry.

In addition to the overall winner, the awards are judged in five categories. Denver was also honoured in the 'Over 20 Million Passengers' category; Cleveland Hopkins International Airport won the '4 to 20 Million Passengers' category; Regina International Airport won the 'Under 4 Million Passengers' category; and Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau won the 'Destination' category.

As overall winner of tonight's awards, Denver will be automatically shortlisted for the World Routes Awards in Barcelona, Spain on 25 September 2017.

Speaking just after receiving the highly regarded accolade Laura Jackson, vice president air service development, Denver International Airport said: "We are thrilled to have received two awards recognising the amazing dedication of the Denver air service team. These results are achieved after years of work across the world to increase air service."

McCarran International Airport and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority have been hosting the Routes Americas 2017 aviation conference over the last two days. The awards ceremony took place in Drai's at The Cromwell Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

About Routes

Routes events are unique forums dedicated to the development of new air services. Five 'regional' route development forums are held between February and June in the Americas, Asia , Europe and Africa , with the flagship World Routes event taking place in September. http://www.routesonline.com

The events revolve around pre-scheduled meetings and an exhibition and conference which are delivered in partnership with host stakeholders. Hosts tend to be a collaboration between airports, tourism authorities and investment partners (the bidding process takes place two to three years before the event takes place).

Routes was founded in 1995 and is part of the EMEA division of UBM plc.

