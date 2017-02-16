In response to recent concerns over the inability to completely sterilize duodenoscopes and other devices, manufacturers are beginning to introduce disposable endoscopes. With the global endoscopy devices market being worth USD 19.7 billion according to Infiniti Research, and superbug infections becoming a threat, there is great potential for disposable surgical products such as these.

A 2015 report by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed a link between infections from multidrug-resistant bacteria and duodenoscopes, and a following report from the United States Senate in 2016 investigated the design of the devices and their connection to these infections in US hospitals. The duodenoscopes in question were designed to try and minimize contamination and make sterilization easy, but the reports revealed that it was impossible to fully sterilize the devices even when perfectly following manufacturer directions.

Because of these issues, some doctors and hospitals are considering using disposable scopes. Recently approved disposable endoscopes will cost USD 250 or less, and with reusable scopes costing USD 40,000 and thorough decontamination costing up to USD 75 or even more each time, they have the potential to be a viable and affordable option

There are some concerns, however: some doctors wonder whether such inexpensive devices can perform comparably to their reusable counterparts. Despite this, they could be used for routine procedures where such a high level of precision is unnecessary, and for patients who are particularly vulnerable to infection or who are known to have antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Disposable scopes do not need to completely replace traditional ones in order to provide substantial benefits.

The healthcare landscape is constantly changing and evolving, as scientists and medical experts discover both new threats and new techniques for treating illnesses. Laws and procedures vary from country to country, as do particular healthcare needs. Market intelligence can help identify new opportunities and threats, and evaluate the attractiveness and risk level of different markets.

Infiniti Research analysts were recently tasked with discovering future growth opportunities for the surgical disposables market. The client a global manufacturer of plastic packaging and protection products for household, food, healthcare, and industrial applications was looking for effective market entry strategy support for its products across South America. In just eight weeks, the client was able to gain a better understanding of how the current healthcare infrastructure in regions such as South America will affect the marketability of their products in the market today and its potential going forward.

Infiniti Research offers expert market intelligence covering 100 countries in over 30 languages, providing actionable insights to help companies stay ahead of the curve and identify future markets before their competitors. Infiniti's specialized research analysts have completed thousands of successful projects for Fortune 500 companies, including leading vendors in the medical devices industry who were looking for new potential market opportunities around the world.

