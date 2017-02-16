Global Smartwatch Market By Type, By Application, By Operating System, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Smartwatch is a computerized wristwatch used to perform various tasks including calculations, translations, game-playing, messaging, health tracking, etc. and is directly connected to internet. The device is enabled with different operating systems including WatchOS, Android, Tizen, etc., which supports various smartphones. Rising demand for smartwatches in the country can be attributed to growing number of smartphone users, rising per capita spending on consumer electronics, growing demand for technologically advanced products and rising need for standardized connectivity across the globe. In addition, increasing awareness about health & fitness devices coupled with rising number of companies entering smartwatch market across the globe is driving demand for smartwatch. Furthermore, companies involved in manufacturing smartwatches are investing in R&D pertaining to smartwatch design & development of the app ecosystem.

According to"Global Smartwatch Market By Type, By Application,By Operating System,Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2021", the global market for smartwatch is projected to grow at a CAGR over 25% during 2016-2021.Personal assistance application dominated global smartwatch market, on account ofincreasing usage of third party application in connected devices and rising demand for technologically advanced products.North America was the major demand generator for smartwatches across the globe, due to increasing number smartphone users, growing shift towards standardized connectivity coupled with increasing usage of smart functions.Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Pebble Technology Corp., Garmin Ltd., etc., are few of the elading players in global smartwatch market."Global Smartwatch MarketBy Type, By Application,By Operating System,Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2021"discusses the following aspects of the smartwatch market globally:

Global Smartwatch Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis -By Type (Classic, Standalone & Extension), By Application (Personal Assistance, Wellness, Medical/Health, Sports & Others), By Operating System (Watch OS, Android, Tizen, RTOS & Others)

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Report Methodology :

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with the smartwatch manufacturers, distributors and suppliers across the globe. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Smartwatch Market Outlook

4.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.2.Market Share & Forecast

5.Global Smartwatch Market Attractiveness Index

6.North America Smartwatch Market Outlook

6.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2.Market Share & Forecast

7.Europe Smartwatch Market Outlook

7.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2.Market Share & Forecast

8.Asia-Pacific Smartwatch Market Outlook

8.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2.Market Share & Forecast

9.Middle East & Africa Smartwatch Market Outlook

9.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2.Market Share & Forecast

10.South America Smartwatch Market Outlook

10.1.Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

10.2.Market Share & Forecast

11.Market Dynamics

11.1.Impact Analysis

11.2.Drivers

11.3.Challenges

12.Market Trends & Developments

13.Competitive Landscape

14.Strategic Recommendations

