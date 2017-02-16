Technavio analysts forecast the global ceramic coating for thermal spray marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216005886/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global ceramic coating for thermal spray market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global ceramic coating for thermal spray market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on product (oxide-based, carbide-based, and nitride-based ceramic coating), end-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, and energy generation), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The global ceramic coating for thermal spray market size is expected to reach USD 6,641.3 million by 2021. The Americas will dominate the global market, generating the highest revenue and maximum incremental growth through the forecast period.

The oxide-based ceramic coating is the leading product segment, generating over 60% of the overall market revenue. These coatings experience high adoption rates due to their easy availability and extensive applications due to their strength, water-resistance, and durability properties.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56483

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global ceramic coating for thermal spray market:

High demand for thermal spray ceramic coatings in automotive industry

Increased demand from industrial gas turbine (IGT) manufacturers

Increased use of titania in ceramic coating thermal spray process

High demand for thermal spray ceramic coatings in automotive industry

"Thermal spray ceramic coatings are used in the automotive industry to act as a barrier to improve the interaction between moving metals parts such as cylinder heads, pistons, piston skirts, engine parts, exhaust manifolds, and intake manifolds," says Mahitha Mallishetty, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for paints, coatings, and pigments research.

The ceramic coatings provide better wear resistance, reduce friction, and increase heat-shielding capability. The healthy growth of the automotive, railways, and marine industries through the forecast period will propel the market for thermal spray ceramic coating during the forecast period.

Increased demand from industrial gas turbine (IGT) manufacturers

There is an increasing demand for spray coating from IGT manufacturers. The IGT parts are constantly subjected to extreme mechanical loads at high temperatures, resulting in the reduction of their thermal efficiency and longevity, and spray coatings are used to prevent these components from the corrosion and erosion by providing them with a barrier coating. Additionally, the technology is also used to provide the components with thermal protection, which helps them in sustaining their thermal efficiency at extreme temperatures.

Increased use of Titania in ceramic coating thermal spray process

"Titania is a quickly growing product segment, due to increasing adoption in various industrial segments such as steel, semiconductors, aerospace, and automotive. The superior thermal transfer and insulating properties are driving their popularity," says Mahitha.

Titania also has high density and thermal characteristics, which make it suitable for use in high-velocity oxygen fuel (HVOF) process in various thermal barrier applications in the automobile industry. More applications are being discovered for Titania, ensuring the growth of the market.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Thermal Spray Market 2017-2021

Global Ceramic Coatings Market 2016-2020

Global Technical Ceramics Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like glass and ceramicsmetals and minerals, and specialty chemicals. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216005886/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com