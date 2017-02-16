Automation 101 - The U.S Manufacturing Market 2016-2021: The Coming President Trump Manufacturing Renaissance - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The premise of this report is that the President Trump's Manufacturing Jobs Initiative will spark a renaissance in U.S. manufacturing activity, which has been in decline for more than 35 years. This, in turn, will lead to a large increase in demand for Automation equipment and services both in the U.S. and worldwide.

In fact, this has already started to happen. Companies that already have announced plans to increase their manufacturing operations in the U.S. include: Alibaba, Boeing, Carrier, Ford, Foxconn, GM, Hyundai, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Merck, Samsonite, Samsung, Softbank and Toyota among others.

Specifically, this report examines:

- Automation: history, impact on workforce, increase in GDP, robotics, new industries, spending by sector and the main beneficiaries.

- Automation Industry: segmentation, Process vs. Discrete vs. Hybrid, systems, networks, controllers, HMI, drives, servomotors, sensors, key drivers, Capex, business optimization, convergence of IT and OT.

- Automation Market: size, segments, regions, industries, market shares, consolidation trends, drivers and exports.

- Companies: leading global and specialist players including Siemens, Emerson, ABB, Rockwell, Schneider, Yokogawa, Mitsubishi and Honeywell among others.

- In addition, the report contains 87 figures and 49 tables.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

- Report Objectives



- Methodology and Sources



- Statistical Notes

2. Automation

- Definition



- Fourth Industrial Revolution



- Short-Term Dislocations



- History and Impact of Automation



- Impact on Workforce



- Increase in GDP per Worker



- Increase in Real GDP



- Robotics and New Industries



- GDP Gains by Industry



- Spending on Automation



- Spending by Sector



- Main Beneficiaries

3. Automation Industry

- Industry Segmentation



- Process (Continuou. Automation



- Discrete Automation



- Hybrid Automation



- Automation Systems



- Networks, Controllers, Devices Machines



- Control System



- HMI, Drives, Servomotors, Sensors



- Human Machine Interface



- Drives



- Servomotors



- Sensors



- How the Systems Function



- Key Drivers



- Capital Expenditures



- Automation as Means to Achieve Total Business Optimization



- Convergence of Information Technology and Operational Technology

4. Global Automation Market

- Market Size



- Process Market Segment



- Process Automation Market by System



- Global Process Automation Market by Region



- Global Process Automation Market by Industry



- Oil & Gas Becoming More Automated



- Process Automation Market Shares



- Distributed Control Systems Market Shares



- Discrete Market Segment



- Global Discrete Automation Market by Category



- Global Discrete Automation Market by System



- Global Discrete Automation Market by Region



- Global Discrete Automation by Industry



- Discrete Control Systems Market Shares



- Industry Consolidation



- Competitive Landscape



- Industry Drivers



- U.S. Automation Equipment Exports

5. Company Profiles:

- ABB Ltd.



- Bosch Rexroth AG



- Eaton Corp PLC



- Emerson Electric Co



- Endress+Hauser AG



- FANUC Corp



- Festo



- General Electric Company



- Honeywell International Inc.



- IMI plc



- KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH



- KUKA



- Magnetrol International



- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



- NextNine



- OMRON Corporation



- Rockwell Automation, Inc.



- SMC Corporation



- Schneider Electric SE



- Siemens AG



- Toshiba Machine Co Ltd



- Voith GmbH



- Yaskawa Electric Corp



- Yokogawa Electric Corporation



- Zebra Technologies Corporation

