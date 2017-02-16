Global Markets for Emerging Medical Device Technologies - Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Neurology, Diabetes & In Vitro Diagnostics Markets - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Traditional medical devices include devices (e.g., metallic stents, heart valves, open procedures, general instruments, non-drug coated implantables, large endoscopes, needle based drug delivery, lab based diagnostics etc.) that have been in use over the last two to three decades for the treatment and management of various diseases.

Emerging medical device technologies include devices and technologies (e.g. bioresorbable implants, coated implants and balloons, transcatheter heart valves (TAVR, TMVR), electrophysiology, S-ICDs, cardioMEMS, wireless monitoring, wearable devices, needle-free drug delivery, capsule endoscopes, POC tests, companion diagnostics, etc.), which are relatively new (in practice over the last two to 10 years), advanced and have better outcomes in the treatment and management of world's deadly and chronic diseases. This report is an analytical business tool whose primary purpose is to describe the thorough evaluation of the global market for emerging medical device technologies.

Scope of the Report:

Detailed study around emerging medical device technologies within general surgery, cardiovascular, diabetes care, gastroenterology, medical imaging/visualization, in vitro diagnostics, neurology, ophthalmology, orthopedic, drug delivery/pain management, surgical/wound care and patient monitoring.

Target disease demographics and cost burden.

Regulatory structure.

Market characterization, unmet need, market size and segmentation.

Market drivers and restraints.

Detailed market projections through 2021.

Competition and market shares.

Pricing and reimbursement.

Marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with descriptions, regulatory status and clinical trials.

Observations and conclusions regarding the future of medical device technologies.

Profiles of market participants and associations.



Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction



2: Summary



3: Emerging Device Technologies In Cardiovascular Market



4: Emerging Device Technologies In Orthopedic Market



5: Emerging Device Technologies In Neurology Market



6: Emerging Device Technologies In Diabetes Care Market



7: Emerging Diagnostic Technologies In In Vitro Diagnostics Market



8: Needle-Free Drug Delivery Technologies



9: Emerging Device Technologies In Gi Endoscopy Market



10: Other Emerging Medical Device Technologies



11: Regulatory Structure



12: Pricing And Reimbursement

13: Conclusions: Outlook For Emerging Medical Device Technologies

14: Company Profiles



15: Appendix A Industry And Professional Organizations

Companies Mentioned



3M

480 Biomedical

Abbott Laboratories

Alere Inc.

Allergan Plc

Biotronik

Boston Scientific Corp.

Harpoon Medical

Heartware

Helioscopie

Hologic

Icellate

Illumina

Lucigen

MSDX Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Others

