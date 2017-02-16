Rigid Transparent Plastics: Global Markets Outside North America - By Product, Application & Processing Technologies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Rigid Transparent Plastics: Global Markets Outside North America" report to their offering.

The global market for rigid transparent plastics will grow from $16.5 billion in 2016 to nearly $21.4 billion by 2021 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% for the period of 2016-2021.

The report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for rigid transparent plastics, in value terms for each material and/or in volume terms from 2016 through 2021. The North American market is not included in this study; a separate report covers that market.

The report also describes raw materials supplies and important players in the rigid transparent plastics industry.

This report provides:

An overview of the global markets for rigid transparent plastics outside of North America .

. Analyses of market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Discussion concerning manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing demand.

Applications covered include building/construction, automotive, appliances, electronics, and medical.

Information covering the impact of governmental regulations and international agreements.

Analyses of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction



2: Summary



3: Overview



4: Global Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Product



5: Global Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Application



6: Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Processing Technologies



7: Manufacturing Processes And Technologies



8: Industry Structure And Competitive Analysis By Product

9: Chinese Rigid Transparent Plastic Market And Industry



10: European Rigid Transparent Plastic Market And Industry



11: Asian Rigid Transparent Plastic Market And Industry



12: South American Rigid Transparent Plastics Market And Industry



13: Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned



Braskem

Chevron PhilliPS Chemical Co.

Chi Mei Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation (CnPC)

Dow Chemical Co.

Eastman Chemical

Exxonmobil Chemical Co.

Formosa Plastics Group

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd.

Lg Chem Ltd.

Lyondellbasell Industries

Reliance Industries Ltd. (Ril)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sinopec Group

Styrolution Group Gmbh

Total Petrochemicals

Toyo Styrene Co Ltd

Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd.



