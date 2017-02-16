Rigid Transparent Plastics: Global Markets Outside North America - By Product, Application & Processing Technologies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Rigid Transparent Plastics: Global Markets Outside North America" report to their offering.
The global market for rigid transparent plastics will grow from $16.5 billion in 2016 to nearly $21.4 billion by 2021 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% for the period of 2016-2021.
The report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for rigid transparent plastics, in value terms for each material and/or in volume terms from 2016 through 2021. The North American market is not included in this study; a separate report covers that market.
The report also describes raw materials supplies and important players in the rigid transparent plastics industry.
This report provides:
- An overview of the global markets for rigid transparent plastics outside of North America.
- Analyses of market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
- Discussion concerning manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing demand.
- Applications covered include building/construction, automotive, appliances, electronics, and medical.
- Information covering the impact of governmental regulations and international agreements.
- Analyses of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Profiles of major players in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary
3: Overview
4: Global Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Product
5: Global Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Application
6: Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Processing Technologies
7: Manufacturing Processes And Technologies
8: Industry Structure And Competitive Analysis By Product
9: Chinese Rigid Transparent Plastic Market And Industry
10: European Rigid Transparent Plastic Market And Industry
11: Asian Rigid Transparent Plastic Market And Industry
12: South American Rigid Transparent Plastics Market And Industry
13: Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Braskem
- Chevron PhilliPS Chemical Co.
- Chi Mei Corporation
- China National Petroleum Corporation (CnPC)
- Dow Chemical Co.
- Eastman Chemical
- Exxonmobil Chemical Co.
- Formosa Plastics Group
- Hanwha Chemical Corporation
- Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd.
- Lg Chem Ltd.
- Lyondellbasell Industries
- Reliance Industries Ltd. (Ril)
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Sinopec Group
- Styrolution Group Gmbh
- Total Petrochemicals
- Toyo Styrene Co Ltd
- Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd.
