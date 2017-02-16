sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.02.2017 | 19:11
PR Newswire

Rigid Transparent Plastics: Global Markets Outside North America - By Product, Application & Processing Technologies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Rigid Transparent Plastics: Global Markets Outside North America" report to their offering.

The global market for rigid transparent plastics will grow from $16.5 billion in 2016 to nearly $21.4 billion by 2021 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% for the period of 2016-2021.

The report forecasts the size of the market in current U.S. dollars for rigid transparent plastics, in value terms for each material and/or in volume terms from 2016 through 2021. The North American market is not included in this study; a separate report covers that market.

The report also describes raw materials supplies and important players in the rigid transparent plastics industry.

This report provides:

  • An overview of the global markets for rigid transparent plastics outside of North America.
  • Analyses of market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
  • Discussion concerning manufacturers, technologies, and factors influencing demand.
  • Applications covered include building/construction, automotive, appliances, electronics, and medical.
  • Information covering the impact of governmental regulations and international agreements.
  • Analyses of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
  • Profiles of major players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary

3: Overview

4: Global Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Product

5: Global Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Application

6: Rigid Transparent Plastic Market By Processing Technologies

7: Manufacturing Processes And Technologies

8: Industry Structure And Competitive Analysis By Product

9: Chinese Rigid Transparent Plastic Market And Industry

10: European Rigid Transparent Plastic Market And Industry

11: Asian Rigid Transparent Plastic Market And Industry

12: South American Rigid Transparent Plastics Market And Industry

13: Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Braskem
  • Chevron PhilliPS Chemical Co.
  • Chi Mei Corporation
  • China National Petroleum Corporation (CnPC)
  • Dow Chemical Co.
  • Eastman Chemical
  • Exxonmobil Chemical Co.
  • Formosa Plastics Group
  • Hanwha Chemical Corporation
  • Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd.
  • Lg Chem Ltd.
  • Lyondellbasell Industries
  • Reliance Industries Ltd. (Ril)
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Sinopec Group
  • Styrolution Group Gmbh
  • Total Petrochemicals
  • Toyo Styrene Co Ltd
  • Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical (Group) Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vdls9z/rigid_transparent.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire