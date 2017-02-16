United States FinTech Market Report 2016-2020 - Mobile Payments and Robo Advisors to Shape Future Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

US FinTech Market

Digital Commerce

Mobile Payments

P2P Lending

Robo Advisors

US Business Lending Market

Equity Crowd Funding

2. Appendix



2.1. Market Definitions



2.2. Abbreviations



2.3. Research Methodology



Market sizing - Overall Fintech Market



Market sizing Steps



Variables (Dependent & Independent)



Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



Regression Matrix



Limitations



Final Conclusion

3. US FinTech Market Growth Drivers and Size, 2010-2015



3.1. US FinTech Market Segmentation By Categories (Digital Payment, Business Finance and Consumer Finance), 2010-2015

4. Investment Scenario in US FinTech Market, 2010-2015

5. US Digital Payments Market, 2010-2015



5.1. Digital Commerce



5.1.1. US Digital Commerce Market Size, 2010-2015



5.1.2. Business Model



5.1.3. Company Profiles of Major Players in US Digital Commerce Market



Company Profile of Stripe



Company Profile of PayPal



Company Profile of Authorize.Net



Company Profile of Square



5.1.4. Market Share of Major Players in US Digital Commerce Market, 2015



5.1.5. US Digital Commerce Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2020



5.2. Mobile Payments



5.2.1. US Mobile Payments Market Size, 2010-2015



Mobile Wallets



P2P Money Transfers



5.2.2. Mobile Wallets Business Model



5.2.3. P2P Money Transfers Business Model



5.2.4. Company Profiles of Major Players in US Mobile Payments Market



Company Profile of Apple Pay



Company Profile of Android Pay



Company Profile of Samsung Pay



Company Profile of Paypal



Company Profile of Chase QuickPay



Company Profile of Venmo



Company Profile of Dwolla



5.2.5. US Mobile Payments Market Future Outlook and Predictions, 2016-2020



Challenges in the Mobile Payments Ecosystem



Key Trends to be Observed in the Future

6. US Personal Finance Market, 2010-2015



6.1. P2P Lending Market



6.1.1. P2P Lending Market Size, 2010-2015



6.1.2. Company Profiles Major Players in P2P Lending Market



Company Profile of Lending Club



Company Profile of SoFi



Company Profile of Prosper



6.1.3. Market Share of Major Players in P2P Lending Market in the US, 2015



Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in the US P2P Lending Market



6.1.4. US P2P Lending Future Outlook and Predictions, 2016-2020



6.2. Robo-Advisors



6.2.1. Robo Advisors Market Size, 2010-2015



6.2.2. Company Profiles Major Players in US Robo Advisor Market



Company Profile of Betterment



Company Profile of Wealthfront



Company Profile of Charles Schwab Intelligence Portfolio



Company Profile of Vanguard Personal Advisor Services



Company Profile of Personal Capital



6.2.3. Market Share of Major Players in US Robo Advisor Market, 2015



Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in the US Rono Advisors Market



6.2.4. Robo Advisors Cost Analysis



6.2.5. US Robo Advisor Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2020

7. US Business Finance Market, 2010-2015



7.1. US Business Lending Market



7.1.1. Market Size, 2010-2015



Lending Challenges Encountered by Small Businesses



Rise of Online Business Lending



7.1.2. Company Profiles of Major Players in Business Lending Market



Company Profile of Funding Circle



Company Profile of Kabbage



Company Profile of OnDeck Capital



Company Profile of CAN Capital



7.1.3. Market Share of Major Players in Business Lending Market in the US, 2015



Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in the US Business Lending Market



7.1.4. US Business Lending Market Future Outlook and Predictions, 2016-2020



7.2. Equity Crowdfunding



7.2.1. Market Size, 2010-2015



7.2.2. Profile of Businesses Seeking Capital



By Industry Segments



By Projected Growth Rate of Revenue



Expected Time to Profitability



7.2.3. Company Profiles of Major Players in US Equity Crowdfunding Market



Company Profile of EquityNet



Company Profile of Angel list



Company Profile of Fundable



Company Profile of Crowdfunder



7.2.4. Market Share of Major Players in US Equity Crowdfunding Market



Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in the US Equity Crowdfunding Market



7.2.5. US Equity Crowdfunding Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2020



Government Regulations



Technological Advancements



Interest Rates



Disadvantages for the Unsophisticated Investors

8. Government Rules and Regulations in US FinTech Market



Adoption of Title III



Regulatory Compliance

9. Impact of US FinTech Market on Banks



Disruptive Effect

Collaborative Effect



10. Challenges in US FinTech Market

11. US FinTech Market Future Outlook and Projections

Current Scenario



Future Growth Key Highlights



Segments

11.1. Analyst Recommendations

12. Macroeconomic factors in US FinTech Market



12.1. Population of the US, FY'2010-FY'2020



12.2. Number of startups in US FinTech Market, 2010-2020



12.3. Investment on US FinTech Market, 2010-2020



12.4. Number of Internet and Smartphone Users, 2010-2020



12.5. US Retail E-Commerce Market, 2010-2020

Companies Mentioned

- Stripe

- PayPal

- Authorize.Net

- Square

- Apple Pay

- Android Pay

- Samsung Pay

- Chase QuickPay

- Venmo

- Dwolla

- Lending Club

- SoFi

- Prosper

- Betterment

- Wealthfront

- Charles Schwab

- Vanguard

- Personal Capital

- Funding Circle

- Kabbage

- OnDeck Capital

- CAN Capital

- EquityNet

- Fundable

- Angel List

- Crowdfunder

