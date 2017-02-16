United States FinTech Market Report 2016-2020 - Mobile Payments and Robo Advisors to Shape Future Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report titled "US FinTech Market Forecast to 2020 - Mobile Payments and Robo Advisors to Shape Future Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis of the FinTech market in the US and covers market size and segmentation of overall FinTech market by business models.
The report covers the further segmentation of different spaces such as Digital Commerce, Personal Finance and Business Finance into sub segments based on the business models. The sub segments (US Digital Commerce Market, US Mobile Wallets Market, US P2P Money Transfers Market, US P2P Lending Market, US Equity Crowdfunding Market, US Robo Advisors Market and US Business Lending Market) are then considered separately and analysis on them has been done individually.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
US FinTech Market
Digital Commerce
Mobile Payments
P2P Lending
Robo Advisors
US Business Lending Market
Equity Crowd Funding
2. Appendix
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
2.3. Research Methodology
Market sizing - Overall Fintech Market
Market sizing Steps
Variables (Dependent & Independent)
Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
Regression Matrix
Limitations
Final Conclusion
3. US FinTech Market Growth Drivers and Size, 2010-2015
3.1. US FinTech Market Segmentation By Categories (Digital Payment, Business Finance and Consumer Finance), 2010-2015
4. Investment Scenario in US FinTech Market, 2010-2015
5. US Digital Payments Market, 2010-2015
5.1. Digital Commerce
5.1.1. US Digital Commerce Market Size, 2010-2015
5.1.2. Business Model
5.1.3. Company Profiles of Major Players in US Digital Commerce Market
Company Profile of Stripe
Company Profile of PayPal
Company Profile of Authorize.Net
Company Profile of Square
5.1.4. Market Share of Major Players in US Digital Commerce Market, 2015
5.1.5. US Digital Commerce Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2020
5.2. Mobile Payments
5.2.1. US Mobile Payments Market Size, 2010-2015
Mobile Wallets
P2P Money Transfers
5.2.2. Mobile Wallets Business Model
5.2.3. P2P Money Transfers Business Model
5.2.4. Company Profiles of Major Players in US Mobile Payments Market
Company Profile of Apple Pay
Company Profile of Android Pay
Company Profile of Samsung Pay
Company Profile of Paypal
Company Profile of Chase QuickPay
Company Profile of Venmo
Company Profile of Dwolla
5.2.5. US Mobile Payments Market Future Outlook and Predictions, 2016-2020
Challenges in the Mobile Payments Ecosystem
Key Trends to be Observed in the Future
6. US Personal Finance Market, 2010-2015
6.1. P2P Lending Market
6.1.1. P2P Lending Market Size, 2010-2015
6.1.2. Company Profiles Major Players in P2P Lending Market
Company Profile of Lending Club
Company Profile of SoFi
Company Profile of Prosper
6.1.3. Market Share of Major Players in P2P Lending Market in the US, 2015
Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in the US P2P Lending Market
6.1.4. US P2P Lending Future Outlook and Predictions, 2016-2020
6.2. Robo-Advisors
6.2.1. Robo Advisors Market Size, 2010-2015
6.2.2. Company Profiles Major Players in US Robo Advisor Market
Company Profile of Betterment
Company Profile of Wealthfront
Company Profile of Charles Schwab Intelligence Portfolio
Company Profile of Vanguard Personal Advisor Services
Company Profile of Personal Capital
6.2.3. Market Share of Major Players in US Robo Advisor Market, 2015
Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in the US Rono Advisors Market
6.2.4. Robo Advisors Cost Analysis
6.2.5. US Robo Advisor Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2020
7. US Business Finance Market, 2010-2015
7.1. US Business Lending Market
7.1.1. Market Size, 2010-2015
Lending Challenges Encountered by Small Businesses
Rise of Online Business Lending
7.1.2. Company Profiles of Major Players in Business Lending Market
Company Profile of Funding Circle
Company Profile of Kabbage
Company Profile of OnDeck Capital
Company Profile of CAN Capital
7.1.3. Market Share of Major Players in Business Lending Market in the US, 2015
Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in the US Business Lending Market
7.1.4. US Business Lending Market Future Outlook and Predictions, 2016-2020
7.2. Equity Crowdfunding
7.2.1. Market Size, 2010-2015
7.2.2. Profile of Businesses Seeking Capital
By Industry Segments
By Projected Growth Rate of Revenue
Expected Time to Profitability
7.2.3. Company Profiles of Major Players in US Equity Crowdfunding Market
Company Profile of EquityNet
Company Profile of Angel list
Company Profile of Fundable
Company Profile of Crowdfunder
7.2.4. Market Share of Major Players in US Equity Crowdfunding Market
Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in the US Equity Crowdfunding Market
7.2.5. US Equity Crowdfunding Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2020
Government Regulations
Technological Advancements
Interest Rates
Disadvantages for the Unsophisticated Investors
8. Government Rules and Regulations in US FinTech Market
Adoption of Title III
Regulatory Compliance
9. Impact of US FinTech Market on Banks
Disruptive Effect
Collaborative Effect
10. Challenges in US FinTech Market
11. US FinTech Market Future Outlook and Projections
Current Scenario
Future Growth Key Highlights
Segments
11.1. Analyst Recommendations
12. Macroeconomic factors in US FinTech Market
12.1. Population of the US, FY'2010-FY'2020
12.2. Number of startups in US FinTech Market, 2010-2020
12.3. Investment on US FinTech Market, 2010-2020
12.4. Number of Internet and Smartphone Users, 2010-2020
12.5. US Retail E-Commerce Market, 2010-2020
