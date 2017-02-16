sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.02.2017 | 19:11
(2 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

United States FinTech Market Report 2016-2020 - Mobile Payments and Robo Advisors to Shape Future Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US FinTech Market Forecast to 2020 - Mobile Payments and Robo Advisors to Shape Future Growth" report to their offering.

The report titled "US FinTech Market Forecast to 2020 - Mobile Payments and Robo Advisors to Shape Future Growth" provides a comprehensive analysis of the FinTech market in the US and covers market size and segmentation of overall FinTech market by business models.

The report covers the further segmentation of different spaces such as Digital Commerce, Personal Finance and Business Finance into sub segments based on the business models. The sub segments (US Digital Commerce Market, US Mobile Wallets Market, US P2P Money Transfers Market, US P2P Lending Market, US Equity Crowdfunding Market, US Robo Advisors Market and US Business Lending Market) are then considered separately and analysis on them has been done individually.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

US FinTech Market

Digital Commerce

Mobile Payments

P2P Lending

Robo Advisors

US Business Lending Market

Equity Crowd Funding

2. Appendix

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

Market sizing - Overall Fintech Market

Market sizing Steps

Variables (Dependent & Independent)

Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model

Regression Matrix

Limitations

Final Conclusion

3. US FinTech Market Growth Drivers and Size, 2010-2015

3.1. US FinTech Market Segmentation By Categories (Digital Payment, Business Finance and Consumer Finance), 2010-2015

4. Investment Scenario in US FinTech Market, 2010-2015

5. US Digital Payments Market, 2010-2015

5.1. Digital Commerce

5.1.1. US Digital Commerce Market Size, 2010-2015

5.1.2. Business Model

5.1.3. Company Profiles of Major Players in US Digital Commerce Market

Company Profile of Stripe

Company Profile of PayPal

Company Profile of Authorize.Net

Company Profile of Square

5.1.4. Market Share of Major Players in US Digital Commerce Market, 2015

5.1.5. US Digital Commerce Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2020

5.2. Mobile Payments

5.2.1. US Mobile Payments Market Size, 2010-2015

Mobile Wallets

P2P Money Transfers

5.2.2. Mobile Wallets Business Model

5.2.3. P2P Money Transfers Business Model

5.2.4. Company Profiles of Major Players in US Mobile Payments Market

Company Profile of Apple Pay

Company Profile of Android Pay

Company Profile of Samsung Pay

Company Profile of Paypal

Company Profile of Chase QuickPay

Company Profile of Venmo

Company Profile of Dwolla

5.2.5. US Mobile Payments Market Future Outlook and Predictions, 2016-2020

Challenges in the Mobile Payments Ecosystem

Key Trends to be Observed in the Future

6. US Personal Finance Market, 2010-2015

6.1. P2P Lending Market

6.1.1. P2P Lending Market Size, 2010-2015

6.1.2. Company Profiles Major Players in P2P Lending Market

Company Profile of Lending Club

Company Profile of SoFi

Company Profile of Prosper

6.1.3. Market Share of Major Players in P2P Lending Market in the US, 2015

Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in the US P2P Lending Market

6.1.4. US P2P Lending Future Outlook and Predictions, 2016-2020

6.2. Robo-Advisors

6.2.1. Robo Advisors Market Size, 2010-2015

6.2.2. Company Profiles Major Players in US Robo Advisor Market

Company Profile of Betterment

Company Profile of Wealthfront

Company Profile of Charles Schwab Intelligence Portfolio

Company Profile of Vanguard Personal Advisor Services

Company Profile of Personal Capital

6.2.3. Market Share of Major Players in US Robo Advisor Market, 2015

Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in the US Rono Advisors Market

6.2.4. Robo Advisors Cost Analysis

6.2.5. US Robo Advisor Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2020

7. US Business Finance Market, 2010-2015

7.1. US Business Lending Market

7.1.1. Market Size, 2010-2015

Lending Challenges Encountered by Small Businesses

Rise of Online Business Lending

7.1.2. Company Profiles of Major Players in Business Lending Market

Company Profile of Funding Circle

Company Profile of Kabbage

Company Profile of OnDeck Capital

Company Profile of CAN Capital

7.1.3. Market Share of Major Players in Business Lending Market in the US, 2015

Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in the US Business Lending Market

7.1.4. US Business Lending Market Future Outlook and Predictions, 2016-2020

7.2. Equity Crowdfunding

7.2.1. Market Size, 2010-2015

7.2.2. Profile of Businesses Seeking Capital

By Industry Segments

By Projected Growth Rate of Revenue

Expected Time to Profitability

7.2.3. Company Profiles of Major Players in US Equity Crowdfunding Market

Company Profile of EquityNet

Company Profile of Angel list

Company Profile of Fundable

Company Profile of Crowdfunder

7.2.4. Market Share of Major Players in US Equity Crowdfunding Market

Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players in the US Equity Crowdfunding Market

7.2.5. US Equity Crowdfunding Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2020

Government Regulations

Technological Advancements

Interest Rates

Disadvantages for the Unsophisticated Investors

8. Government Rules and Regulations in US FinTech Market

Adoption of Title III

Regulatory Compliance

9. Impact of US FinTech Market on Banks

Disruptive Effect

Collaborative Effect

10. Challenges in US FinTech Market

11. US FinTech Market Future Outlook and Projections

Current Scenario

Future Growth Key Highlights

Segments

11.1. Analyst Recommendations

12. Macroeconomic factors in US FinTech Market

12.1. Population of the US, FY'2010-FY'2020

12.2. Number of startups in US FinTech Market, 2010-2020

12.3. Investment on US FinTech Market, 2010-2020

12.4. Number of Internet and Smartphone Users, 2010-2020

12.5. US Retail E-Commerce Market, 2010-2020

Companies Mentioned

- Stripe
- PayPal
- Authorize.Net
- Square
- Apple Pay
- Android Pay
- Samsung Pay
- Chase QuickPay
- Venmo
- Dwolla
- Lending Club
- SoFi
- Prosper
- Betterment
- Wealthfront
- Charles Schwab
- Vanguard
- Personal Capital
- Funding Circle
- Kabbage
- OnDeck Capital
- CAN Capital
- EquityNet
- Fundable
- Angel List
- Crowdfunder

