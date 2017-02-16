CALGARY, AB -- February 16, 2017 -- Agrium Inc. (TSX: AGU) (NYSE: AGU) announced today that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta. Shareholders of common shares of Agrium Inc. as at the close of trading on March 9, 2017 (the "Record Date") will be eligible to vote their shares at the Meeting.

Agrium Inc. is a major global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. Agrium produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of approximately eleven million tonnes and with significant competitive advantages across our product lines. We supply key products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, as well as agronomic and application services, thereby helping growers to meet the ever growing global demand for food and fibre. Agrium retail-distribution has an unmatched network of approximately 1,500 facilities and over 3,300 crop consultants who provide advice and products to our grower customers to help them increase their yields and returns on hundreds of different crops. With a focus on sustainability, the company strives to improve the communities in which it operates through safety, education, environmental improvement and new technologies such as the development of precision agriculture and controlled release nutrient products. Agrium is focused on driving operational excellence across our businesses, pursuing value-enhancing growth opportunities and returning capital to shareholders. For more information visit: www.agrium.com

