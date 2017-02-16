According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global CO 2 incubator marketis projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global CO 2 Incubator Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The laboratory research and clinical applications segment of the global CO 2 incubator market is responsible for generating over 77% of the overall revenue. Increased investments in cancer, pharmaceutical, and metabolomics research are driving the demand for the CO 2 incubators from this segment.

Based on technology, the report categorizes the global CO 2 incubator market into the following segments:

Water-jacketed CO 2 incubator

incubator Air-jacketed CO 2 incubator

incubator Direct heat CO 2 incubator

Water-jacketed CO 2 incubator

"The water-jacketed CO 2 incubator segment is the largest segment of the global market, projected to generate more than 55% of the overall revenue by 2021. These CO 2 incubators are mainly used in the biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors for research purposes," says Amber Chourasia, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for health and wellness research.

Water-jacketed CO2 incubators are widely adopted due to their capability to monitor and control different variables such as temperature, humidity, and CO2 levels in a precise and accurate manner. These incubators have an added advantage of being efficient for longer durations in events of power failure, which is expected to impact adoption further.

Air-jacketed CO 2 incubator

Air-jacketed CO2 incubators were the very first type of incubators that were available in the market, and have managed to stay significant by undergoing incremental design changes to meet the changing research needs of end-users. Also, their compact size and affordable nature are appealing to a large number of customers. Consumers mainly opt for air-jacketed CO2 incubators as they are easy to set up, offer better mobility, provide rapid temperature control, and are relatively maintenance-free.

Direct heat CO 2 incubator

"The direct-heat CO2 incubator segment will be the fastest growing, projected to showcase a CAGR of over 10% through the forecast period. Their higher internal capacity and more eco-friendly nature of operations are the major factors driving their popularity," says Amber.

The demand for direct-heat CO2 incubators mainly originates from industries such as the life sciences and clinical research. Consumers seeking to upgrade or replace their incubators are most likely to opt for a direct-heat incubator due to its advantages, thereby driving the growth of the market segment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BINDER

Memmert

Panasonic Biomedical

Sheldon Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific

