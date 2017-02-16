The global commercial router marketsize is projected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global commercial router market for 2017-2021. Based on enterprise level, the research report segments the market into mid-level, low-end, and high-end divisions.

The mid-level segment of the commercial router market is responsible for generating over 43% of the overall revenue. The decline in hardware and installation costs, combined with the rapid growth of the real-estate industry will drive the growth of the market segment.

Technavio's research study segments the global commercial router market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest commercial router market segment

"The Americas account for the largest regional segment of the global commercial router market and is projected to be worth over USD 3 billion by 2021. The demand for high-speed broadband access network is increasing rapidly, with the advent of several online applications and social media, thereby driving the growth of the market segment," says Abhishek Sharma, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for M2M and connected devices research.

Nearly 80% of the enterprises in the US are using connected products and services with the support of cloud platforms and data analytics to enhance their business efficiency. Additionally, the increased investments into digitizing the education system have accelerated the deployment of WLAN networks across schools and libraries in the Americas. These factors are responsible for the dominance of the segment in the market.

EMEA: strategic alliances to offer premium connectivity solutions boosting growth

The mass deployment of advanced LTE networks will help in managing the increased requirements for connectivity in the EU. Also, M2M and Internet of Things(IoT) solutions providers such as Telit and Telefónica are forming strategic alliances, to offer premium connectivity solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which is boosting market growth. Also, the rapid adoption of mobile media by enterprises for promoting products and services, and the rising government and consumer focus on energy conservation in homes is leading to the higher adoption of commercial wireless routers

APAC: fastest growing commercial router market segment

"APAC is projected to be the fastest growing regional segment, with a CAGR of over 11% over the forecast period. The increasing rate of urbanization in India and China, is driving the swift adoption of public WLANs, thereby driving market growth," says Abhishek.

For instance, India plans to connect cities with a population of over 1 million using Wi-Fi services under the Digital India program. Also, the increasing number of government initiatives for the adoption of smart lighting systems and the growing popularity of smart homes will generate further revenue to the market.

The top vendors in the global commercial router market highlighted in the report are:

Brocade Communication Systems

Cisco

HPE

Huawei Technologies

