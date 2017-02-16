Global LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, by Region, by Country, by LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing focus on expansion of gas pipeline infrastructure, rising demand for natural gas from downstream sectors, declining LNG prices coupled with implementation of favorable government policies is boosting demand for LNG across the globe. Increasing focus on development of adequate support infrastructure in various developing as well as developed economies is expected to boost LNG demand in the coming years. On the other hand, inadequate pipeline infrastructure is augmenting demand for small scale LNG projects to supply natural gas to key consumers in remote areas, especially in power and industrial sectors.Increasing urbanization, growing industrialization and rising number of projects related to power, city gas distribution, petrochemical, etc., are expected to positively influence global LNG market during 2016 - 2025.

According to"Global LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region, By Country, By LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025",global LNG supply market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of over 5% during 2016-2025, on account of rising demand for cleaner fuels; oversupply of LNG due to liquefaction capacity additions in Australia, US and Papua New Guinea; and declining prices of LNG over the last few years. In 2015, global LNG export market was dominated by Qatar and Australia, due to huge natural gas reserves and large liquefication capacities in these countries. Increase in spot market purchase is expected to keep LNG prices under check in Asia-Pacific and Europe."Global LNG Market Demand & Supply Analysis, By Region, By Country, By LNG Terminal, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2025"discusses the following aspects LNG marketacross the globe:

Global LNG Supply Market Size, By Volume

Global LNG Market Share, By Region (APAC, Europe , Middle East & Africa , South America and North America )

, & , and ) Global LNG Landed Price & Forecast

Global LNG Contract Share & Forecast

Regional LNG Supply Market Size, By Existing and Potential Country

LNG Potential Demand & Forecast, By Country

LNG Potential Demand-Supply Gap Forecast, By Country

Pipeline Distribution Network Overview, By Country

Key Consumer / Importer, By Country

Key Supplier / Trader / Aggregator, By Country

