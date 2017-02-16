RF IDeas Inc., the leading innovator and manufacturer of employee badge readers for in-building applications such as computer access, identification, secure pull print, time and attendance will showcase its pcProx® Plus BLE with Bluetooth® low energy technology for mobile applications.

RF IDeas pcProx® Plus BLE is a dual frequency programmable card reader with Bluetooth low energy technology. The reader provides the advantages of reading proximity (125 kHz), contactless (13.56 MHz) smart cards, and devices enabled with Bluetooth, all in one device. Depending on the end user's application software, pcProx Plus BLE can be configured to utilize Bluetooth low energy beaconing to serve a wide variety of use cases, including in-building location and item tracking. Additionally, mobile devices equipped with Bluetooth low energy technology can be used as secure authentication and identification credentials, making it ideal for healthcare applications.

RF IDeas also will showcase the following new products:

pcProx 13.56 MHz Nano: this ultra-compact reader now is available for workers on-the-go or embedded applications, ideal for mobile work stations or on-the-go bedside applications.

this ultra-compact reader now is available for workers on-the-go or embedded applications, ideal for mobile work stations or on-the-go bedside applications. pcProx Plus SP : this badge reader is designed for secure printing applications, integrated installation and various external mounting configurations, great for remaining compliant with strict HIPAA regulations within healthcare.

: this badge reader is designed for secure printing applications, integrated installation and various external mounting configurations, great for remaining compliant with strict HIPAA regulations within healthcare. pcProx Plus: now available with four badge configurations, this dual frequency pcProx Plus reader becomes especially critical when hospital systems merge.

"This year's HIMSS conference specifically will be exciting for RF IDeas as we offer a first-time insight into our new pcProx Plus BLE with Bluetooth® low energy technology for mobile applications," said David Cottingham, President. "We are very excited to take booth visitors through our partner demonstrations and presentations, showcasing the wide range of applications RF IDeas readers have throughout the healthcare environment."

HIMSS17 is the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society's annual conference and exhibition held in Orlando on Feb. 19 23. RF IDeas and its partners will present on Feb. 20 and 21 in its theater-inspired booth. Together with Amico Corporation, Identity Automation, KSI, Micro FocusPrinterLogicand Sharp, RF IDeas will demonstrate authentication solutions for secure print, workplace authentication solutions, and authentication applications for on-the-go work stations, among others. RF IDeas will be in booth #443.

About RF IDeas

RF IDeas, Inc. is a leader in the employee badge and card reader space for healthcare, manufacturing, government and enterprise. Partnering with leading technology companies, RF IDeas readers enable innovative solutions for identification and access management, secure printing, mobility, attendance tracking and other applications that require authentication. RF IDeas is a subsidiary of Roper Technologies. For more information about RF IDeas solutions, visit the Knowledge Center at https://www.rfideas.com/knowledge-center.

RF IDeas® and pcProx® are registered trademarks of RF IDeas, Inc. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by RF IDeas is under license. All other trademarks, service marks and product or service names are property of their respective owners.

