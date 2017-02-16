sprite-preloader
16.02.2017 | 20:11
Neurostimulation Devices Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares & Forecast 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Neurostimulation Devices Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares & Forecast 2016 - 2021" report to their offering.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of neurological diseases, strong product pipeline offered by the players. In addition, rapid advances in the field of neurostimulation and development of minimally invasive techniques have greatly expanded the market. High cost of treatment and negative social perception is restraining the growth of neurostimulation devices Market.

North America is seen as the dominant player in the neurostimulation devices market followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW) in 2015. In the coming years, the neurostimulation devices market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asian region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan. These countries are expected to increase revenues for the manufacturers of devices involved in neurostimulation.

Scope of the Report:

Based on Segment:

  • Spinal Cord Stimulation
  • Deep Brain Stimulation
  • Sacral Nerve Stimulation
  • Vagus Nerve Stimulation
  • Other Devices Segment

Based on Application:

  • Chronic Pain
  • Parkinson's Disease
  • Urinary Fecal Incontinence
  • Refractory Epilepsy
  • Essential Tremor
  • Dystonia
  • Gastroparesis
  • Treatment Resistant Depression(TRD)
  • Obsessive Compulsive Disorder(OCD)
  • Other Applications

Based on Geography:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Rest of the World (ROW)

Companies Mentioned:

  • Boston Scientific
  • Liva Nova(Cyberonics)
  • Medtronic
  • Nevro
  • St Jude Medical

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global - Neurostimulation Devices Market & Forecast (2010 - 2021)

3. Global - Neurostimulation Devices Market Share Outlook

4. Global Neurostimulation Devices Market - Segment Analysis (2010 - 2021)

5. Global Neurostimulation Devices Market - Geographical Analysis (2010 - 2021)

6. Global Neurostimulation Devices Market - Application Analysis (2010 - 2021)

7. Market Dynamics - Mergers, Acquisitions & Key Agreements, Collaborations & Partnerships

8. Key Companies Analysis

9. Market Drivers

10. Market Barriers

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8ktshg/neurostimulation

