Neurovascular Intervention Market - Size, Market Share, Disease Analysis, Major Market Outlook, Product Analysis, Price Trend, Competitive Strategies & Forecast, 2016 to 2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Neurovascular Intervention Market Size, Market Share, Disease Analysis, Major Market Outlook, Product Analysis, Price Trend, Competitive Strategies and Forecast,2016 to 2021" report to their offering.
Market growth can be attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of cerebrovascular disease and its associated risk factors, rise in the number of aging population, increasing knowledge of the symptoms of aneurysms and related diseases among patients, next generation of device platforms enters the market, long-term clinical data become available, appropriate treatment guidelines and reimbursement rates are established. Rapid advances in the field of neurovascular interventions and development of minimally invasive techniques have greatly expanded the market. High cost of treatment, unmet needs, scarcity of skilled neurosurgeons is restraining the growth of neurovascular interventional market.
United States is seen as the dominant player in the neurovascular intervention market. Emerging economies of India, China and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region and Latin American countries such as Brazil is slated to witness the highest growth in the forecasted period. The growth of the Asia-Pacific market is driven by improving healthcare facilities, gross domestic product (GDP) and increasing government investment.
Scope of the Report:
Neurovascular Interventional market is classified on the basis of device type, disease type, company and geography.
Based on Device:
- Coil
- Carotid Stent
- Clot Removal
- Liquid Embolic
- Coil Assist Balloon
- Coil Assist Stent
- Flow Diverter Stent
- Micro wire/Catheter
Based on Disease:
- Aneurysm
- Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease (ICAD)
- Ischemic Stroke
- Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Based on Geography:
- United States
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Japan
- China
- India
- Brazil
Companies Mentioned
- DePuy Synthes
- Medtronic
- Stryker
- Terumo Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global - Neurovascular Intervention Market & Forecast (2009 - 2021)
3. Global - Neurovascular Intervention Market Share Outlook
4. Global Neurovascular Intervention Market - Device Category Segmentation (2009 - 2021)
5. Global Neurovascular Intervention Market - Geographical Segmentation (2013 - 2021)
6. Global Neurovascular Intervention Market - Disease Category Segmentation (2013- 2021)
7. Neurovascular Intervention - Price Analysis
8. Neurovascular Intervention Analysis - Major Neurovascular Products, Recent FDA Approval Products, Pipeline Products, Promising New Products
9. Neurovascular Intervention - Merger & Acquisition Deals
10. Competitive Landscape of Major Neurovascular Companies
11. Key Companies Analysis
12. Neurovascular Intervention Market - Growth Drivers
13. Neurovascular Intervention Market - Challenges
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bsj3cd/neurovascular
