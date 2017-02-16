Kidney Transplant Market by Country (United States, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Japan, Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Brazil) Analysis & Forecast to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Kidney Transplant Market by Country (United States, Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Japan, Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Brazil) Analysis and Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

Kidney transplant is the most commonly conducted transplant surgery worldwide. It has gained widespread popularity by improving the outcome of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. With advances in kidney transplant methods and improvement in transplant success, a kidney transplant is now widely considered to be the best way of treating chronic kidney disease for many people. As the number of organ donors is increasing, an increase in transplant procedures is bound to happen. However, due to costlier procedure the market shift is expected to occur in Asian countries where medical tourism is being promoted.

Kidney Transplant Performed Analysis: United States is the leading kidney transplant performed with more than 40% share in 2015. The number of Kidney transplant done in 10 countries covered in the report was more than 40 Thousand in 2015. Brazil is the second leading kidney transplant performed country with more than 10% share. United Kingdom stands at the 3rd position in kidney transplant number. France and Mexico stand at the 4th and 5th place respectively in 2015.

Kidney Transplant Market Analysis: United States is the leading market for kidney transplant in 10 countries covered being followed by France. Spain stands at the 3rd position followed by Germany. Japan and Italy are competing very closely with each other to capture the maximum market share.

Based on geographical distribution, the Kidney Transplant market is categorized into following sub-markets:

1. United States

2. Germany

3. France

4. Italy

5. United Kingdom

6. Japan

7. Argentina

8. Mexico

9. Spain

10. Brazil

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. United States - Top Kidney Transplant Centres



3. 10 Major Markets - Kidney Transplant Number, Market Outlook

4. 10 Major Markets - Kidney Transplant Number, Market Share Outlook



5. Kidney Transplant Market - Top 10 Country Analysis (2008 - 2021)



6. Key Development in Kidney Transplant Market



7. Organ Transplantation Immunosuppressive/Rejection Drugs Analysis



8. Kidney Transplant Market - Growth Drivers



9. Kidney Transplant Market - Challenges

