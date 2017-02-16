TROY, MI--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) (NASDAQ: KELYB), a leader in providing workforce solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on Kelly Services Class A and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable March 13, 2017 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2017.

Kelly Services stock may be purchased directly through the company's Direct Stock Purchase Plan. In addition, investors may sign up for direct investment online at www.computershare.com/investor through the Investment Centre. Investors may also automatically reinvest their dividends through Kelly's Dividend Reinvestment Plan. For more information, visit Kelly's web site at www.kellyservices.com, or call 1-866-249-2607.

About Kelly Services

As a global leader in providing workforce solutions, Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) (NASDAQ: KELYB) and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. Kelly® directly employs nearly 500,000 people around the world in addition to having a role in connecting thousands more with work through its global network of talent suppliers and partners. Revenue in 2016 was $5.3 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, & Twitter.

Analyst Contact:

James Polehna

(248) 244-4586

james_polehna@kellyservices.com



Media Contact:

Jane Stehney

(248) 244-5630

jane_stehney@kellyservices.com