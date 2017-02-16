OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada is set to release the 2017 Canadian Agricultural Outlook. The report provides a forecast of farm income in the agricultural sector for the previous and current calendar years (2016 and 2017), and looks ahead to longer term trends that could impact the agriculture sector.

Event Technical briefing by departmental officials Date Friday, February 17, 2017 Time 1:00 p.m. (local time) Location By teleconference Local / toll-free: 613-960-7526 (Canada/US) dial-in number(s): 877-413-4814 Passcode: 7361450

To receive an embargoed news release and copy of the report by email prior to the start of the briefing, please contact Media Relations to register in advance.

