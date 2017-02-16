Global Essential Oils Market by Product Type, by Application, by Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Essential oils are volatile liquid compounds extracted from natural plants and possess healing and purifying attributes. Essential oils are used for various applications such as for manufacturing soaps, perfumes, skincare products, for household cleaning products along with being used for aromatherapy and medicinal purposes. Using essential oils helps in relaxing mind and body, energizing mood, combating problems of cold, flu, etc. During 2011-2015, global essential oils market registered CAGR of around 6%, on account of increasing demand for essential oils from various regions with customer preferences shifting from using conventional drugs to cure ailments towards using essential oils, as essential oils have no side effects. Few of the major players operating in the global essential oils market are Young Living Essential, Sydney Essential Oil Co., Biolandes, H. Reynaud & FILS, etc. Multi-level marketing and direct selling are few of the strategies adopted by these companies to enhance their market in Europe and North America region. Europe accounted for the largest share in the global essential oils market, on account of changing consumer preferences towards using healthier options for cooking and opting for food products that are low in fat, have moderate sugar and salt content, etc.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



According to a TechSci Research report "Global Essential Oils Market By Product Type, By Application, By Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021", global market for essential oils is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2016-2021. This growth in essential oils market during the forecast period can be attributed to increasing online presence of major essential oil selling companies, and more number of people opting for online purchase as it is a hassle free process and offers convenience of selection and ordering. Increasing consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with using natural & organic personal care products containing herbal essential oils, coupled with shifting focus of food manufacturers from using synthetic substances to natural additives, are few of the major factors driving the sales of essential oils, across the globe. Market for orange essential oils accounted for the largest share in the global essential oils market in 2015, on account of its wide application in making food, beverages, desserts, sweetmeats, etc."Global Essential Oils Market By Product Type, By Application, By Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021"discusses the following aspects of global essential oils market:

Global Essential Oils Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - Type (Orange, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Lemon, Citronella and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Medical, Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home),

Regional Analysis ( Europe , North America , Asia-Pacific , South America and Middle East & Africa )

, , , and & ) Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of global essential oils market

To identify the customer preference towards essential oils

To help industry consultants, essential oil manufacturers, vendors and dealers align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Report Methodology :

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research includes interviews withessential oils manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.Secondary research includes an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Essential Oils Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Region)

5.Global Orange Essential Oils Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.Global Eucalyptus Essential Oils Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.Global Peppermint Essential Oils Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.Global Lemon Essential Oils Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.Global Citronella Essential Oils Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

10.Global Other Essential Oils Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.Europe Essential Oils Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

12.North America Essential Oils Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

12.4. Policies and Regulatory (United States)

13.Asia-Pacific Essential Oils Market Outlook

13.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

13.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

14.South America Essential Oils Market Outlook

14.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

14.2. Market Share & Forecast

14.3.Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

15.Middle East & Africa Essential Oils Market Outlook

15.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

15.2. Market Share & Forecast

15.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Country)

16.Supply Chain Analysis

17.Market Dynamics

17.1. Drivers

17.2. Challenges

18.Trends & Developments

19.Competitive Landscape

20.Strategic Recommendations

About TechSci Research:

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact:

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com





Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research