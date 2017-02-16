Technavio has announced the top 8 leading vendors in their recentglobal marketing automation software marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 14 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global marketing automation software market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global marketing automation software market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on deployment models (Cloud-based and on-premises) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

"The global marketing automation software market size is projected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The increased need for providing enhanced digital experience to consumers is one of the key driving factors for this market," says Abhishek Sharma, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for enterprise application research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The vendors in the marketing automation software market mainly compete by providing solutions with competitive pricing and value added features, to improve foothold on the market and retain customer loyalty. During the forecast period, there will be a substantial increase in the demand for marketing automation software from industry verticals such as manufacturing, media, retail, IT, BFSI, education, and healthcare. Vendors are investing in the development of industry-specific and tailored solutions and in improving their delivery models using technology to increase their foothold in the global market.

Top eight vendors in the global marketing automation software market

HubSpot

HubSpot is a global provider of marketing automation software. Its solutions help in connecting marketing and sales by creating better predictions for the customers. The company markets and develops marketing software solutions for organizations of all sizes.

Marketo

Marketo is a global provider of marketing automation software, and it offers total control of marketing planning, budgeting, and results for enterprises. The products offered by the company for marketing automation are highly flexible and address all the marketing needs of large enterprises as well as SMEs

Act-On Software

Act-On Software provides marketing automation software and enables marketers to drive better business outcomes. The capabilities of the software help marketers to deliver results quickly without a dedicated IT resource.

Salesforce.com

Salesforce.com is a leading provider of enterprise cloud computing, social, mobile, and data science technologies. The company operates through cloud services and professional services business segments.

Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems provides products and solutions to marketing companies, application developers, and digital media professionals for creating, managing, and developing contents from any device. Adobe Campaign is the main marketing automation product that provides marketing automation capabilities to enterprises gain insights about marketing campaigns, customer preference, and product development.

Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise software and computer hardware products and services that are engineered to work together in the cloud and data centers. The company offers products and services for end-markets such as aerospace and defense, automotive, financial services, healthcare, high technology, hospitality, industrial manufacturing, and insurance.

Infusionsoft

Infusionsoft is a provider of sales and marketing automation software for small business enterprises. The company's e-mail marketing and sales platform help organizations to streamline the CRM, lead management, marketing automation, and e-commerce.

IBM

IBM provides solutions under portfolios such as collaboration, predictive analytics, software development, and systems management. The company provides IBM Marketing Cloud for the marketing automation segment. The solution helps enterprises gain control over their marketing budgets and processes.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

