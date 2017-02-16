Biosurgery - Technologies and Global Markets - Segmented into Anti-adhesive Agents, Hemostatic Agents, Surgical Sealing Agents, Bone-graft Substitutes & Soft-tissue Management - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biosurgery: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the market for products used to reduce excessive hemorrhage during surgery. In a surgical procedure, these products are used as adhesion agents to seal wounds and to repair damaged or weakened tissue. This report does not consider the revenue associated with the main surgery cost; rather, it considers the revenue spent on stoppage/minimization of damage to the adjacent tissue to minimize intraoperative and postoperative complications.

Due to their ease of application, these products improve the work efficiency of surgeons. Biosurgery products can be used to disinfect wounds with the help of maggots, and are used particularly for chronic infected wounds, which do not get treated by antibiotics. This report covers all of the existing applications of biosurgery products.

The global biosurgery market is segmented primarily by product type, application, source, and region. Biosurgery products are segmented by type into anti-adhesive agents, hemostatic agents, surgical sealing agents, bone-graft substitutes, and soft-tissue management. The application segments include cardiothoracic surgery, neurosurgery and spine surgery, orthopedic surgery, and general surgery. Based on source, the biosurgery market is segmented into biological and synthetic products.

Scope of the Report:

An overview of the global market for biosurgery.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Segmentation of the market on the basis of product type, source, application, and region.

In depth coverage of the market dynamics, technology trends, drivers, constraints, and key strategies.

Discussion of government regulations, medical associations & international regulatory agencies.

Analysis of patents pertaining to biosurgery.

Profiles of companies related to the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Executive Summary



3: Market Overview

4: Biosurgery Market By Product Type



5: Biosurgery Market By Application



6: Biosurgery Market By Source



7: Competitive Landscape



8: Biosurgery Market By Region



9: Patent Analysis



10: Company Profiles



11: Appendix

Companies Mentioned



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Cerapedics Inc.

Cohera Medical Inc.

C.R. Bard Inc.

Cryolife Inc.

Exactech Inc.

Hemostasis Llc

Hyperbranch Medical Technology Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kuros Biosciences AG

Medtronic Plc

Rti Surgical

Sanofi SA

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corp.

Tissuemed Ltd.

Wright Medical Group NV

Z-Medica Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p4pxpw/biosurgery

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716