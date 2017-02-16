$22.5 Billion Antennas for Systems and Devices Market: Technologies and Global Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Antennas for Systems and Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The global antenna market will grow from $16.8 billion in 2016 to $22.5 billion by 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% for the period of 2016-2021.

This report provides:

- An overview of the global market and technologies for antennas for systems and devices.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

- Discussion of antenna applications in different sectors, their benefits, their limitations, and their prospects in qualitative and quantitative terms.

- Identification of different classification criteria: technologies (flat panel/medium-range directive antennas, miniature without fractal, miniature fractal, medium-gain directional antenna, high-gain reflector, and smart antennas), and materials (metal, ceramic, PTFE, and electrified gas).

- A breakdown of the antenna market for each of the sectors (aviation, telematics, TV/radio infrastructure and user equipment, satellite communication infrastructure, mobile phones, wireless telecommunications infrastructure, computing applications, medical applications, defense and surveillance applications and residential/industrial/commercial premises and user devices) along with antenna technologies and materials.

- Profiles of major players in the industry.

- Classifications of patents based on end-user applications.

The report covers the following antenna technologies:

- Flat panel/short-range antenna.

- Patch, miniature, embedded and other low power antenna.

- Fractal antenna.

- Medium gain antenna.

- High gain reflector antenna.

- Smart antenna.

Breakdown of materials includes:

- Metallic.

- Others.

Breakdown by end applications includes:

- Aviation.

- Telematics.

- Television (TV)/radio infrastructure and user equipment.

- Satellite communication infrastructure (barring terrestrial and marine components).

- Mobile phones.

- Wireless telecommunications infrastructure.

- Computing applications.

- Medical applications.

- Defense and Surveillance applications.

- Residential/industrial/commercial premises and user devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Scope Of The Report

- Intended Audience

- Methodology

- Information Sources

2: Summary

3: Overview And Global Markets For Antennas-Breakdown By Technologies, Materials, And End Applications

- Introduction To Antennas

- Internet Of Things (IOT) And Antennas

- Antennas-Concepts And Terminology

4: Market Overview And Analysis

- Shipment Sales

- Average Selling Price (ASP)

- Analysis Of Individual Technologies

- Antenna Materials

- Geographical Regions

- Introduction To Antenna Application Sectors

5: Analysis Of Application-Specific End Uses

- Introduction

- Aviation

- Telematics

- Tv/Radio Infrastructure And User Equipment

- Satellite Communications Infrastructure (Barring Terrestrial And Marine Components)

- Mobile Phones

- Wireless Telecommunications Infrastructure

- Computing Devices And Systems

- Medical Devices And Systems

- Defense And Surveillance Devices And Systems

- Residential/Industrial/Commercial Properties And User Devices

6: Major Participants In The Antenna Industry

- Introduction

- Principal Stakeholder Categories

- Profiles Of Key Companies

7: U.S. Patent Analysis

- Introduction

- Patent Categories

- General Trends

8: Acronyms

Companies Mentioned

- A.H. Systems Inc.

- Accel Networks

- Airgain

- AMT Microwave Corp.

- Antenna Design & Manufacturing Co. (ADM)

- Antenna Products

- Antenna Technology Communications Inc. (ATCI)

- Antenova M2M, Ltd

- AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation

- Arc Wireless Solutions

- Arraycomm LLC

- Astron Wireless Technologies Inc.

- Astronics Aerosat

- Boeing Co. (The)

- Broadcom Corp

- Cernex

- Cobham, Plc

- Comba Telecom

- Commscope

- Dali Wireless

- Dorado International Corp.

- Ethertronics

- First RF

- Fractus

- Huber + Suhner

- Kathrein Werke

- L-3 Communications

- L3 Narda Atm (Atm)

- Laird Technologies

- Linx Technologies

- Lockheed Martin Corp.

- Molex

- Motorola Solutions

- Rami

- Samsung Electronics

- Skycross

- Taoglas

- TE Connectivity

- Tecom Industries Inc.

- Texas Instruments (TI) Incorporated

- Toko Inc.

- Trimble

- Twin Antennas

- UBC Inc.

- Ultra-Crea Oy

- Videocomm Technologies

- Vidyut Yantra Udyog

- Voxx International

- Wistron Neweb

- Woken Technology

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pntqzj/antennas_for

