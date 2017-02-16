$22.5 Billion Antennas for Systems and Devices Market: Technologies and Global Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Antennas for Systems and Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.
The global antenna market will grow from $16.8 billion in 2016 to $22.5 billion by 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% for the period of 2016-2021.
This report provides:
- An overview of the global market and technologies for antennas for systems and devices.
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
- Discussion of antenna applications in different sectors, their benefits, their limitations, and their prospects in qualitative and quantitative terms.
- Identification of different classification criteria: technologies (flat panel/medium-range directive antennas, miniature without fractal, miniature fractal, medium-gain directional antenna, high-gain reflector, and smart antennas), and materials (metal, ceramic, PTFE, and electrified gas).
- A breakdown of the antenna market for each of the sectors (aviation, telematics, TV/radio infrastructure and user equipment, satellite communication infrastructure, mobile phones, wireless telecommunications infrastructure, computing applications, medical applications, defense and surveillance applications and residential/industrial/commercial premises and user devices) along with antenna technologies and materials.
- Profiles of major players in the industry.
- Classifications of patents based on end-user applications.
The report covers the following antenna technologies:
- Flat panel/short-range antenna.
- Patch, miniature, embedded and other low power antenna.
- Fractal antenna.
- Medium gain antenna.
- High gain reflector antenna.
- Smart antenna.
Breakdown of materials includes:
- Metallic.
- Others.
Breakdown by end applications includes:
- Aviation.
- Telematics.
- Television (TV)/radio infrastructure and user equipment.
- Satellite communication infrastructure (barring terrestrial and marine components).
- Mobile phones.
- Wireless telecommunications infrastructure.
- Computing applications.
- Medical applications.
- Defense and Surveillance applications.
- Residential/industrial/commercial premises and user devices.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals And Objectives
- Reasons For Doing The Study
- Scope Of The Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology
- Information Sources
2: Summary
3: Overview And Global Markets For Antennas-Breakdown By Technologies, Materials, And End Applications
- Introduction To Antennas
- Internet Of Things (IOT) And Antennas
- Antennas-Concepts And Terminology
4: Market Overview And Analysis
- Shipment Sales
- Average Selling Price (ASP)
- Analysis Of Individual Technologies
- Antenna Materials
- Geographical Regions
- Introduction To Antenna Application Sectors
5: Analysis Of Application-Specific End Uses
- Introduction
- Aviation
- Telematics
- Tv/Radio Infrastructure And User Equipment
- Satellite Communications Infrastructure (Barring Terrestrial And Marine Components)
- Mobile Phones
- Wireless Telecommunications Infrastructure
- Computing Devices And Systems
- Medical Devices And Systems
- Defense And Surveillance Devices And Systems
- Residential/Industrial/Commercial Properties And User Devices
6: Major Participants In The Antenna Industry
- Introduction
- Principal Stakeholder Categories
- Profiles Of Key Companies
7: U.S. Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Patent Categories
- General Trends
8: Acronyms
Companies Mentioned
- A.H. Systems Inc.
- Accel Networks
- Airgain
- AMT Microwave Corp.
- Antenna Design & Manufacturing Co. (ADM)
- Antenna Products
- Antenna Technology Communications Inc. (ATCI)
- Antenova M2M, Ltd
- AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation
- Arc Wireless Solutions
- Arraycomm LLC
- Astron Wireless Technologies Inc.
- Astronics Aerosat
- Boeing Co. (The)
- Broadcom Corp
- Cernex
- Cobham, Plc
- Comba Telecom
- Commscope
- Dali Wireless
- Dorado International Corp.
- Ethertronics
- First RF
- Fractus
- Huber + Suhner
- Kathrein Werke
- L-3 Communications
- L3 Narda Atm (Atm)
- Laird Technologies
- Linx Technologies
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- Molex
- Motorola Solutions
- Rami
- Samsung Electronics
- Skycross
- Taoglas
- TE Connectivity
- Tecom Industries Inc.
- Texas Instruments (TI) Incorporated
- Toko Inc.
- Trimble
- Twin Antennas
- UBC Inc.
- Ultra-Crea Oy
- Videocomm Technologies
- Vidyut Yantra Udyog
- Voxx International
- Wistron Neweb
- Woken Technology
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pntqzj/antennas_for
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716