Global ELISA Technologies Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025 - Research and Markets

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing investment in research and development, and advanced technological developments.

Based on test type the market is categorized into competitive ELISA, sandwich ELISA, indirect ELISA, and multiple and portable ELISA. By application the market is segmented by protein quantitation, immunology, cancer, inflammation, infectious diseases, and other applications. Depending on the end users the market is classified into academia, blood banks, hospitals, pharma & biotechnology companies, laboratories, and other end users.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for ELISA Analyzers across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

3.1.2 Increasing Investment in R&D

3.1.3 Advanced Technological Developments

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 ELISA Technologies Market, By Test Type

4.1 Competitive ELISA

4.2 Sandwich ELISA

4.3 Indirect ELISA

4.4 Multiple and portable ELISA

5 ELISA Technologies Market, By Application

5.1 Protein quantitation

5.2 Immunology

5.3 Cancer

5.4 Inflammation

5.5 Infectious diseases

5.6 Other Applications

6 ELISA Technologies Market, By End User

6.1 Academia

6.2 Blood Banks

6.3 Hospitals

6.4 Pharma & Biotechnology Companies

6.5 Laboratories

6.6 Other End Users

7 ELISA Technologies Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 American Laboratory Products Company (ALPCO)

9.2 BD Biosciences

9.3 BioMérieux SA

9.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

9.5 EMD Millipore Corp.

9.6 Life Technologies Corporation

9.7 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

9.8 R&D Systems Inc.

9.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific. Inc.

9.10 ZEUS Scientific, Inc.

