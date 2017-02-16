Technavio's latest report on the global MRI systems marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research report by Technavio on the global MRI systems marketfor 2017-2021 provides a detailed segmentation based on product (open MRI and closed MRI), MRI-strength (low-field MRI, mid-field MRI, and high-field MRI), application (brain and neurological, whole-body, cardiac, interventional, and breast imaging), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market size is expected to reach USD 7.52 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 7% through the forecast period. The Americas is the leading regional segment, generating highest revenue and maximum incremental growth through the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global MRI systems market according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

Strategic initiatives

Growing focus on development of PET/MRI hybrid imaging systems

Growing importance of tele-imaging

"Vendors in the global MRI systems market are adopting strategic initiatives to survive in the highly competitive market space. Complementary players are involved in strategic collaborations and mergers and acquisitions to improve their geographical presence and enhance their expertise," says Srinivas Sashidhar, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for medical imaging research.

Strategic initiatives such as acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements will help in the development and launch of new products. Additionally, end-users will have a wide range of treatment options based on the complexity of the disease. Thus, strategic initiatives will give a boost to the vendors in the market by providing an added advantage to the vendors involved.

The MRI systems market is witnessing the emergence of PET/MRI hybrid imaging systems, which combine the anatomical imaging and functional imaging data, bringing excellent soft tissue characterization and imaging provided by MRI scans without ionizing radiation. Also, positron emission tomography/magnetic resonance imaging hybrid systems have major applications in breast and prostate cancer. Vendors such as Philips,Aspect Imaging, and MR Solutions have all launched indigenous PET/MRI hybrid systems. Such initiatives are expected to provide a boost to the market through the forecast period.

Growing importance of tele-imaging

"Tele-imaging is key to provide quality healthcare in remote areas where necessary technology is not easily available. The introduction of fully automated, versatile, and easy to use imaging systems has led to the significant expansion of teleradiology and tele-imaging in remote areas," says Srinivas.

Currently, researchers are focused on developing a low-cost tele-imaging platform by using inexpensive and readily available technology/equipment to further increase the adoption of tele-imaging in low and middle-income countries. This has driven the demand for digital imaging both in developed and developing countries such as the US, Germany, Japan, India, Brazil, and China, thereby driving market growth.

