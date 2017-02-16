WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Organic & Natural Health Association (Organic & Natural Health) hosted its second annual national conference Jan. 24-25 at the Pink Shell Beach Resort & Spa in Fort Myers, Florida, with 52 members and guests in attendance and announced a new nutrient initiative for 2017, in addition to a partnership with HRI Labs for a first-of-its-kind pesticide product testing program for members.

Coming off a successful yearlong consumer education program, "The Power of D," that garnered more than 35 million media impressions promoting the benefits of vitamin D and encouraging consumers to get their levels tested as part of an international population-based nutrient study with research partner GrassrootsHealth, Organic & Natural Health announced it will continue to run consecutive nutrient campaigns as part of its consumer education initiative with a new nutrient focus each year under the updated campaign name, "The Power of Nutrients" (www.nutrientpower.org).

The 2017 nutrient campaign will focus on omega-3 DHA and EPA and will leverage the expertise of Organic & Natural Health's Scientific Advisory Board to bring consumer attention to research backing the health benefits of omega-3 and the importance of self-testing, showing consumers how to use the omega-3 index, developed by William S. Harris, PhD, FAHA, to determine adequate levels of DHA and EPA in the bloodstream. The advisory board is led by Dr. Joseph Mercola and expert members include: Dr. Dana Cohen, Dr. Geo Espinosa, David Foreman, R.Ph., Dr. Dennis Goodman, Dr. Christine Horner, James LaValle, R.Ph., CCN, Dr. Michael Murray, N.D., and Dr. Ken Redcross.

Organic & Natural Health is partnering with GrassrootsHealth, which will run the omega-3 nutrient field study and testing program being developed in partnership with member organizations Aker Bio Marine and Natural Partners' NP Script, its online patient dispensary that will enroll practitioners into the program concurrent to Organic & Natural Health's consumer awareness campaign to encourage individual participation. The at-home, self-test will determine omega-3 DHA and EPA levels as well as vitamin D levels. The program and awareness campaign launches this spring.

"There are so many variables with nutrient studies it's important to do field studies to collect as much data as possible. By measuring omega-3, DHA and EPA levels along with vitamin D serum levels, we can help to pinpoint exactly what's working and what combinations of these nutrients are needed for improved outcomes for a variety of health conditions," said Carole Baggerly, director of GrassrootsHealth. "Because we are partnering with Organic & Natural Health Association we will be able to publish peer-reviewed research on the health outcomes of combining omega-3 and vitamin D supplementation."

Organic & Natural Health also announced its partnership with HRI Labs to test its members' raw ingredients and finished products for pesticide residue. Organization members are being invited to voluntarily test their ingredients and products, with board member Patrick Sullivan Jr., president of Jigsaw Health, being the first to voluntarily put his product line through the testing.

"As an industry we need to be proactively transparent about looking for extremely harmful and dangerous pesticides like glyphosate in our own products," said Karen Howard, CEO and executive director of Organic & Natural Health Association. "This is just one of our pro-active steps in effectively eliminating pesticides from organic and natural source materials and part of Organic & Natural Health's membership requirements to be in pursuit of non-GMO status."

Organic & Natural Health will host its next conference Jan. 23-24, 2018, at the Pink Shell Beach Resort & Spa in Fort Myers, Florida. To become a member call 202-660-1345 or apply online at: http://www.organicandnatural.org.

