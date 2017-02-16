SISSEL, the chosen brand of more than 500,000 medical and fitness professionals worldwide, has announced that its complete range of products is now available to US professionals and consumers.

For more than 20 years, SISSEL, a company with Swedish roots and headquartered in Germany, has been developing and providing professional products for fitness, wellness, healthy sitting and sleeping, and Pilates training. The company's extensive range of innovative and natural products includes aids for tension-free sleep, ergonomic sitting, exercise, balance, yoga, Pilates, massage and relaxation.

Known in Europe and around the globe for its slogan, "the Natural Way of Sweden," SISSEL utilizes only the highest quality materials in the creation of its products. The company maintains interactive relationships with health and fitness professionals, as well as end users, to apply constructive input and feedback to the product design process, resulting in a comprehensive selection of user-friendly, superior quality, effective healthy living, fitness and wellness selections.

The company's story began in 1986 when Swedish entrepreneur Carl-Emil Christensen and his wife Sissel aimed to create a solution for chronic neck pain (something Sissel herself suffered from). Working with a series of designs to generate an effective amount of support to the neck in an ergonomic shape, the couple developed the SISSEL® pillow. A huge success all over Europe, the pillows led to an ever-growing line of additional product designs that incorporate natural principles of healthy living, preventive care and fitness.

Now available to American health and fitness professionals as well as direct-to-consumer, the product range includes exercise equipment; yoga and Pilates equipment; back and neck products; ergonomic seating; and a full assortment of therapy and massage products.

SISSEL® has been providing exercise equipment and physical therapy products for more than two decades. SISSEL products are manufactured with the highest quality standards. Learn more at www.sisselshop.com

Media: To arrange interviews, receive photos, sample products or learn more about the SISSEL brand, contact Paul Williams, at 310/569-0023 or via paul@medialinecommunications.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216006246/en/

Contacts:

For SISSEL

Paul Williams, 310-569-0023

paul@medialinecommunications.com