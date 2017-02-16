CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Reinforcing its reputation for excellence, JLL (NYSE: JLL) has again been named to FORTUNE magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. The list is a major authority on corporate reputations compiled each year by FORTUNE and Korn Ferry Hay Group through a survey of top executives, directors and financial analysts.

"We are dedicated to building the best team of talent across the world who contribute to the success of our clients and our company," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "Being named to this list confirms our colleagues' ability to help our clients achieve their ambitions through superior advice and services."

FORTUNE's list of World's Most Admired Companies determines the companies with the strongest reputations within and across industries. Korn Ferry Hay Group, a global consulting firm, has worked with FORTUNE each year since 1997 to select and rank the Most Admired Companies and identify why they are highly regarded. Nine key attributes are measured to compile the rankings, which include investment value, quality of management, innovation, products, social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

The World's Most Admired Companies list, and information on how the rankings were determined, can be found on the FORTUNE website.

