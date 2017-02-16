CNA Announces Douglas Worman as Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CNA today announced the appointment of Douglas Worman to fill the newly created position of Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer, effective March 7. He reports to Dino E. Robusto, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNA. In this role, Worman, working jointly with the Presidents of Commercial, Specialty and International, all of whom will continue to report to Robusto, will further strengthen CNA's underwriting strategy, expertise and execution.

"Doug is enormously skilled and highly regarded for his depth of knowledge across a wide range of Property and Casualty lines of business, as well as having extensive broker relationships," Robusto said. "Under Doug's leadership, we will build upon our strong underwriting foundation and utilize his experience to broaden our profitable growth opportunities around the world."

An experienced insurance leader, Worman most recently served as the CEO of U.S. Insurance at Endurance Holdings, where he was responsible for profitably growing the business, enhancing underwriting strategies, empowering talent, and improving agent/broker relationships. Prior to that role, Worman held executive positions at Alterra Capital Holdings and Sharebridge Private Equity Consolidated. He began his insurance career as an underwriter at AIG, where he worked his way up to President and CEO of the carrier's Excess Casualty Group.

Serving businesses and professionals since 1897, CNA is the country's eighth largest commercial insurance writer and the 14th largest property andcasualtycompany. CNA's insurance products include commercial lines, specialty lines, surety, marine and other property and casualty coverages. CNA's services include risk management, information services, underwriting, risk control and claims administration. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com. "CNA" is a registered trademark of CNA Financial Corporation. Certain CNA Financial Corporation subsidiaries use the "CNA" trademark in connection with insurance underwriting and claims activities.

