TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II ("Dividend 15 II") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.04375 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable March 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2017.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $11.20 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $5.40 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $16.60.

Dividend 15 II invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.

Distribution Details Class A Share (DF) $0.10000 Preferred Share (DF.PR.A) $0.04375 Ex-Dividend Date: February 24, 2017 Record Date: February 28, 2017 Payable Date: March 10, 2017

