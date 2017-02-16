TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.06133 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable March 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at February 28, 2017.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on February 28, 2017 will receive a dividend of $0.06133 per share based on the VWAP of $7.36 payable on March 10, 2017. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders continue to receive prime plus 0.75% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $9.11 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.06 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.17.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal Management Great-West Lifeco BCE Inc. Bank of Nova Scotia AGF Management Inc. TransAlta Corp CIBC Ltd. Manulife Financial TransCanada Corp National Bank of CI Financial Corp. Corporation Power Financial Canada IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Corp. Royal Bank of Inc. TMX Group Inc. Canada Toronto-Dominion Bank Distribution Details Class A Share (PDV) $0.06133 Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.04167 Ex-Dividend Date: February 24, 2017 Record Date: February 28, 2017 Payable Date: March 10, 2017

Contacts:

Prime Dividend Corp.

Investor Relations:

1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

info@quadravest.com

www.primedividend.com



