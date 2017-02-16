TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07408 per Equity share. The distribution is payable March 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2017.

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on February 28, 2017 will receive a dividend of $0.07408 per share based on the VWAP of $8.89 payable on March 10, 2017. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $4.88 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal Great West Lifeco inc. TELUS Corporation BCE Inc. Husky Energy Inc. The Bank of Nova Scotia CIBC National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion CI Financial Corp. Power Corporation of Bank Enbridge Inc. Canada Thomson Reuters EnCana Coproration Royal Bank of Canada Corporation Loblaw Companies Limited TMX Group Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TransAlta Corporation TransCanada Corporation Distribution Details Equity Share (DS) $0.07408 Ex-Dividend Date: February 24, 2017 Record Date: February 28, 2017 Payable Date: March 10, 2017

Contacts:

Dividend Select 15 Corp.

Investor Relations:

1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

info@quadravest.com

www.dividendselect15.com



