DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- RMG Networks Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMGN), or RMG, a global leader in technology-driven visual communications, today announced approximately $1 million in customer contracts during the fourth quarter of 2016 with two of the largest managed healthcare groups in North America. RMG began implementation of these new contracts during the fourth quarter and expects to fully complete implementation in early 2017.

RMG is uniquely positioned to support the complex, changing and growing needs of the healthcare industry with its powerful data visualization and communications platform, serving many of the largest healthcare companies in the world. The effectiveness and versatility of RMG's software platform enables RMG to provide a wide variety of products and solutions to its healthcare customers. Today's announcement is evidence that RMG's advanced solutions are driving a number of its large roster of current customers to expand their use and dependence on RMG systems.

The first new contract being highlighted is from a long-time customer, one of the largest managed care organizations in North America, that relies on RMG's software platform to provide comprehensive data visualization, communications and messaging solutions across its organization. During Q4, the customer tasked RMG to utilize RMG's software platform to develop a custom KPI dashboard solution for managers in its national help desk group. RMG's executive dashboard solution allows the customer to aggregate critical data, on a real-time basis, from multiple different sources, including the customer's telephony, IT ticketing and workforce optimization systems. RMG's executive dashboard solution will help the customer to understand what's occurring real-time and to immediately track and measure action in order to improve its customers' experience.

The second contract being featured is from a leading provider of healthcare plans with more than 100,000 employees, that has long used RMG's software platform as its internal communications system to maintain clear corporate communications and consistent company messaging for its North American employees. As a result of acquisition growth, during Q4 the customer rolled out RMG's internal communications solution to additional sites in the United States. RMG's scalable platform has continued to support the customer as it executes on strategic growth plans, helping the customer to maintain consistent company messaging and culture with new employees and offices.

"These recent customer deals demonstrate the power and scalability of RMG's software platform, which continues to provide innovative visual communications solutions across the healthcare space," said Robert Michelson, Chief Executive Officer and President of RMG. "These new deals allow us to showcase new applications of our diverse platform and expand not only our customers' capabilities to meet their business objectives, but also expand our own capabilities."

About RMG

RMG (NASDAQ: RMGN) goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency and engagement through digital messaging. By combining best-in-class software, hardware, business applications and services, RMG offers a single point of accountability for integrated data visualization and real-time performance management. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit www.rmgnetworks.com.

