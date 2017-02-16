Airborne Wireless Network Announces Appointment of New CEO

Highly Regarded Senior Expert on Security Operations, Coordination, and Management to Lead Company into Next Phase of Growth

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Airborne Wireless Network (OTCQB: ABWN) today announces that it has appointed Michael (Mike) J. Warren as Chief Executive Officer.

Mike has recently served as the Regional Operations and Security Director for ECC International in Afghanistan. In this capacity, he has overseen the security of 18 Major DOD Construction Projects, totaling $1,000,000,000, includinga $500 million Asia Development Bank road project building the Ring Road from Herat to Mazer-e-Sharif, anda $50 Million USAID Infrastructure Development project with the Afghan Ministry of Mines, Oil, and Gas. Before that, Mike was the Director of Operations, Security & Safety for Checchi & Company Consulting, Inc., in Afghanistan and he focused on the Measurement and Evaluation Program under contract with USAID. Prior to that he was the Program Manager for the Human Terrain Systems under the International Security Assistance Force for NATO and the US Army G-2. He has been an advisor to the US Embassy, to COMISAF and CJ2X at HQ's ISAF in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Mike retired from the US Marine Corps with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1994. An infantry officer, his assignments included serving as the Executive Officer, 3rd Surveillance & Reconnaissance Group in Okinawa; as Commanding Officer of the largest Marine Security Barracks at Naval Weapons Station, Concord, CA, and in multiple command positions on the drill field at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego. A native of Illinois, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Missouri. Mike is also a graduate of the US Marine Corps Command and Staff College. He is also certified as a Counter Terrorism Planner, as a COIN (Counterinsurgency) expert and in numerous security and safety courses.

Mike has an extensive background in project management and has served with numerous companies in the computer hardware and software industry, playing an integral role in the companies' growth and expansion.

J. Edward Daniels, President of Airborne Wireless Network said, "Mike will be instrumentalin advancing our technology into the next stage of growth. His expertise in security operations and background in both the civilian sector and governmental sector will be invaluable as we continue to aggressively market the Infinitus Super Highway'. We believe that his unique background and his ability to translate vision into world-class execution will be exactly what we need as we enter the next chapter of the business."

