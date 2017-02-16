

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $26.4 million, or $0.14 per share. This was higher than $25.5 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% to $425.4 million. This was up from $345.6 million last year.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $26.4 Mln. vs. $25.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.14 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.15 -Revenue (Q4): $425.4 Mln vs. $345.6 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.1%



