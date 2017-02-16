RED DEER, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Dr. Maureen Bakken, owner/medical director of Laser and Skin Care MedSpa, offers medical/surgical/cosmetic dermatology with special interest in anti-aging procedures.

The clinic offers a one of a kind acne program in Central Alberta with treatments billed to Alberta Health Care.

Laser and Skin Care MedSpa provide a full complement of lasers for aging, pigment, hair and fat reduction.

The MedSpa is an affiliate of HLCC USA- Hair Loss Clinics providing treatments for hair loss and scalp problems.

