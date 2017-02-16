CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Savanna Energy Services Corp. ("Savanna" or the "Company") (TSX: SVY) intends to release its Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2016 results after markets close on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The results will be available on the Company's web site after the dissemination has taken place over the news wire service.

Savanna will host a conference call for analysts, investors and interested parties on Thursday, March 9, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and 2016 year-end results. The call will be hosted by Chris Strong, President and Chief Executive Officer and Dwayne LaMontagne, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate in this conference call, please call 1-888-892-3255 (for participants in North America). Please call 10 minutes ahead of time.

A replay of the call will be available until March 15, 2017 by dialing 1-800-937-6305 and entering passcode 176387.

Savanna is a leading contract drilling and oilfield services company operating in North America and Australia providing a broad range of drilling, well servicing and related services with a focus on fit for purpose technologies and industry-leading Aboriginal relationships.

Contacts:

Savanna Energy Services Corp.

Chris Strong

President & Chief Executive Officer

(403) 503-9990



Savanna Energy Services Corp.

Dwayne LaMontagne

Executive V.P. and Chief Financial Officer

(403) 503-9990



