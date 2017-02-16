Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results Thursday, February 23, 2017, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will follow at 9 a.m. Central time Friday, February 24.

The results announcement press release will be available on the company's website at www.pacificdrilling.com.

To participate in the February 24 call, please dial +1 719-325-4801 or 1-877-874-1571 and refer to confirmation code 4279274 five to ten minutes before the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast on www.pacificdrilling.com and can be accessed by a link posted in the "Events Presentations" subsection of the "Investor Relations" section. A replay of the call will also be available on the company's website.

About Pacific Drilling

With its best-in-class drillships and highly experienced team, Pacific Drilling is committed to becoming the industry's preferred ultra-deepwater drilling contractor. Pacific Drilling's fleet of seven drillships represents one of the youngest and most technologically advanced fleets in the world. For more information about Pacific Drilling, including its current Fleet Status, please visit www.pacificdrilling.com.

Contacts:

Pacific Drilling

John Boots, +352 26 84 57 81

Investor@pacificdrilling.com