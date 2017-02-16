VAUDREUIL-DORION, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Immunotec Inc. (TSX VENTURE: IMM), a direct-to-consumer company and a leader in the nutritional industry (the "Company" or "Immunotec"), launched a comprehensive brand identity update including new packaging for its flagship products, Immunocal® and Immunocal® Platinum, in twin events held in Long Beach, California, and Mexico City at the beginning of February. The two events were attended by almost 4,000 independent Consultants, marking the highest Convention attendance in the Company's history.

The elements of what Immunotec terms its "brand evolution" are anchored around the Company's new tagline "The Science of Living Better™", a statement designed to embody Immunotec's 40-year scientific heritage and 20-year history as a network marketing innovator. CEO Charlie Orr stated "Coming on the heels of last year's 20th anniversary celebrations, we are very proud to unveil this bold, cutting edge new look for our Company, one that communicates our deep roots in ground-breaking science and equally deep expertise in network marketing."

Immunotec launched its brand evolution with multimedia presentations supported by a new booklet and video titled It All Started With the Immune System: The Story of a Network Marketing Company Unlike Any Other. Both pay homage to the company's rich history while presenting its new tagline, updated logo and colour palette, new typographic standards, new packaging for its core products, and supporting information. Said Mimi Cohen, Vice-President of Marketing "Our brand evolution positions Immunotec for its next phase of growth by creating a fresh, more modern brand landscape to support our Consultants as they work to grow their Immunotec businesses."

The new packaging for Immunocal® and Immunocal® Platinum was designed to seamlessly integrate with the other elements of the brand evolution. Careful attention was given to communicating the unique status of the two products as "glutathione precursors". This scientific development was led by doctors working in Montreal starting in the late 1970s and into the 1990s, whose focus was immune system health. Immunocal® has since achieved recognition through patents issued in the U.S., Canada, and countries around the world, has been the subject of 48 publications in the medical literature by doctors and scientists working in top global institutions, is listed in two highly respected medical publications, the Compendium of Pharmaceuticals and Specialties in Canada and the Physician's Desk Reference in the United States, and received approval to make certain claims by Health Canada.

