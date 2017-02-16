Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2017) - Forum Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FDC) ("Forum") and Uracan Resources Ltd. (TSXV: URC) ("Uracan") announce the intersection of 4.34% zinc and 0.3% lead over 6.5 metres from 259.5m to 266.0m in hole CW-16 on Forum's Clearwater Project. The sample was reanalysed at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories and returned 4.54% zinc and 0.275% lead. This interval occurs within a 30.2m zone (241.8 - 272.0m) of anomalous zinc mineralization with assays ranging between 114ppm to 43400 ppm. CW-16 was one of five holes drilled on the Mongo target on trend from Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit and Nexgen Energy's Arrow Deposit in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

These samples were collected as 'chip' samples as the core was not radioactive. Chip samples consist of systematically collecting similar sized small fragments of the core at a regular spacing of approximately one metre across zones of similar lithology and alteration. These individual chips from discrete lithological intervals are combined into a single sample that is submitted for analysis. True widths of this interval are not known at this time. The reader is cautioned that the assays may not be representative of the interval sampled. These results indicate that additional follow up work is needed to determine the nature and potential for base metal mineralization in addition to evaluating the uranium potential of untested targets on the property.

25% Interest Earned by Uracan in the Clearwater Project

Uracan has earned its initial 25% interest in the property by incurring $1.5 million of cumulative expenditures on the property by Uracan as per the earn-in agreement with Forum. Forum holds the remaining 75% interest in the property. Uracan can earn a 51% interest by spending an additional $1.5 million in exploration by August 2017 and up to a 70% interest by funding cumulative expenditures of $6 million by August 2019. Forum will be the Project operator until Uracan earns its 51% interest, after which Uracan may elect to become the operator.