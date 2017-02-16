sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,941 Euro		+0,218
+0,92 %
WKN: A1JKQD ISIN: US2296631094 Ticker-Symbol: UK8 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUBESMART Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CUBESMART 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,959
24,321
23:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CUBESMART
CUBESMART Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CUBESMART23,941+0,92 %